Boston, MA

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks the Boston Celtics can win it all

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the Boston Celtics can win it all. The historic offense and improving defense that has the ball club at the top of the East standings and beating other projected contenders — even blowing some of them out convincingly — has caused the ESPN analyst to sing the praises of the current version of the storied franchise.

By dominating the early going of the 2022-23 NBA season even without starting center Robert Williams III, it is increasingly looking like the 2023 NBA championship is the Celtics to lose.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what Smith has to say about Boston being able to finally hang the elusive Banner 18.

