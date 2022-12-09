ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession

Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
southerntorch.com

FP Resolves Boot Issue

Fort Payne, Ala.-- The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 6. Fort Payne has experienced an ongoing issue of “Boots” being placed on trucks when they park on private property, near the Mapco Gas Station at the South end of town The property owners have contracted with Buckhead Parking Enforcement of Union City, Georgia to apply and remove the booting device.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months. Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased....
SCOTTSBORO, AL
trussvilletribune.com

26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 8  unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605 theft of property; Co. Rd. 532 permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775  December 9  menacing; Co. Rd. 1400  hit and run; Hwy 91 theft of property; Hwy 278 W domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1736 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1554 menacing; Co. Rd. 810  December 10  unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Johnson St. reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1114 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas to Cullman Co. CDC

CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas and Santa Claus came early at the Cullman County Child Development Center Friday, thanks to Wal-Mart Distribution Center #6006. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited students in their classrooms with gifts from their Christmas lists donated by the Cullman Wal-Mart Distribution Center and the Wal-Mart Heart program.  The gleeful joy from the young students and bright smiles filled the school as the Clauses made their rounds distributing toys. Gifts from the North Pole ranged from remote-controlled cars to dolls and Paw Patrol playsets. Several students opted for one big present like a bicycle instead of several smaller ones.  Principal Chris Chambers expressed his thanks to Wal-Mart associates for the gracious gifts, saying, “I really appreciate y’all. Y’all are helping us to make a difference.”  Wal-Mart Distribution routinely gives back to the community in Cullman through efforts with the United Way of Cullman County, the school systems and more.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center

The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Suspect...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy