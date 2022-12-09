Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
WHNT-TV
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession
Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that...
Jury trial begins for man charged with murder in Guntersville brawl
A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after a fight between two men turned fatal.
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
WAAY-TV
Challenger Middle, Huntsville City schools mourning death of student linked to accidental shooting
The families of Challenger Middle School and Huntsville City Schools are mourning the death of a student. An eighth-grade student at Challenger Middle died over the weekend, according to the school system. A spokesperson for the Huntsville City School System said the death is connected to the 12-year-old boy who...
southerntorch.com
FP Resolves Boot Issue
Fort Payne, Ala.-- The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 6. Fort Payne has experienced an ongoing issue of “Boots” being placed on trucks when they park on private property, near the Mapco Gas Station at the South end of town The property owners have contracted with Buckhead Parking Enforcement of Union City, Georgia to apply and remove the booting device.
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
Fayetteville man pleads guilty to 2018 motel murder, sentenced to 20 years
Nearly four and a half years after 40-year-old Ryan Baker was found dead in a hotel room, the man suspected of killing him voluntarily entered his guilty plea.
WAFF
Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months. Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased....
trussvilletribune.com
26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
WAFF
Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020. Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg may have an underlying intellectual disability.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
Suspect charged with biting, scratching Huntsville Police officers
One man was arrested after authorities said he bit one officer on the arm and scratched the arm of another officer.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 8 unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605 theft of property; Co. Rd. 532 permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775 December 9 menacing; Co. Rd. 1400 hit and run; Hwy 91 theft of property; Hwy 278 W domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1736 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1554 menacing; Co. Rd. 810 December 10 unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Johnson St. reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1114 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd....
Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas to Cullman Co. CDC
CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas and Santa Claus came early at the Cullman County Child Development Center Friday, thanks to Wal-Mart Distribution Center #6006. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited students in their classrooms with gifts from their Christmas lists donated by the Cullman Wal-Mart Distribution Center and the Wal-Mart Heart program. The gleeful joy from the young students and bright smiles filled the school as the Clauses made their rounds distributing toys. Gifts from the North Pole ranged from remote-controlled cars to dolls and Paw Patrol playsets. Several students opted for one big present like a bicycle instead of several smaller ones. Principal Chris Chambers expressed his thanks to Wal-Mart associates for the gracious gifts, saying, “I really appreciate y’all. Y’all are helping us to make a difference.” Wal-Mart Distribution routinely gives back to the community in Cullman through efforts with the United Way of Cullman County, the school systems and more. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Hartselle Enquirer
Gallery: Hartselle Christmas Parade
Hundreds line Main Street Dec. 8 to attend the annual Hartselle Christmas Parade.
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
WAFF
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
WHNT-TV
Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center
The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Suspect...
