CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas and Santa Claus came early at the Cullman County Child Development Center Friday, thanks to Wal-Mart Distribution Center #6006. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited students in their classrooms with gifts from their Christmas lists donated by the Cullman Wal-Mart Distribution Center and the Wal-Mart Heart program. The gleeful joy from the young students and bright smiles filled the school as the Clauses made their rounds distributing toys. Gifts from the North Pole ranged from remote-controlled cars to dolls and Paw Patrol playsets. Several students opted for one big present like a bicycle instead of several smaller ones. Principal Chris Chambers expressed his thanks to Wal-Mart associates for the gracious gifts, saying, “I really appreciate y’all. Y’all are helping us to make a difference.” Wal-Mart Distribution routinely gives back to the community in Cullman through efforts with the United Way of Cullman County, the school systems and more. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO