Charleston woman accused of drug-induced homicide
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston woman is facing a charge of drug-induced homicide following an investigation into an overdose death. Kaddie Cox is accused of delivering a substance that she knew was fentanyl. The recipient of that fentanyl overdosed on Oct. 10 in the area of Division Street and Jackson Avenue. The investigation into […]
Effingham Radio
Local Woman Arrested For Drug-Induced Homicide
Charleston Officers responded to the 600 block of Division Street for a death investigation subsequent to a fentanyl overdose. Through Witness Statements, search warrants, and other evidence, Charleston Police Detectives and East Central Illinois Task Force Inspectors determined that Kaddie D. Cox delivered the substance knowing it was fentanyl. On...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 12/13/22
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 12-05-22 Nicholas Steele, age 35, of Stonington was arrested by CCSO for disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine. 12-09-22 Layla Schuyler, age 26 of Kincaid was arrested by CCSO for violation of a bail bond. 12-11-22 Margaret...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during December 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer in connection with a December 6 incident. Terry Sloan, 33 of Girard, is...
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County man arrested in Missouri for multiple thefts
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, for thefts in multiple counties. Officials say on October 11, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of multiple two zero-turn lawnmowers.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Investigating Alleged Armed Robbery
The South Jacksonville Police are seeking information about an alleged armed robbery at a residence that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a police report, at approximately 1AM Sunday, a female complainant told police dispatch that two individuals known to her came into her home without force in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue. Upon entry, the complainant said one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded all of her money. The subjects then fled the area and have not been located. The police report did not indicate whether any money was taken or not during the incident.
capitolwolf.com
Suspect arrested in Sat. shooting
What appears to have been a gunfight Saturday night at the Wet Bar on S. 5th which ended in a man being shot in the head has now resulted in an arrest. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested 33-year old Carlos R. Leyva of Decatur for the shooting. The victim is...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
Effingham Radio
Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery
On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Effingham for retail theft nd criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Heather D. Thomas of Decatur for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Heather was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Robert Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Dalton Ard of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Dalton was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
Catalytic converter thefts continue in Springfield, Champaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department is seeking information regarding the thefts of 11 catalytic converters, while the University of Illinois Police Department reports another stolen converter. The Springfield Police Department reported that in recent weeks seven catalytic converters were stolen at the 600 block of N. Sixth St., and three catalytic converters were […]
Springfield man recovering after being shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A 22-year-old Springfield man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head. Police say they were called to South 5th St. for a report of two people in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar with guns. When police arrived, they say they heard gunshots […]
wgel.com
Two Bond County Drug Arrest
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a rural home on Branch Road, which resulted in two arrests. The Bond County High Risk Team entered the home and located a male and female inside. According to the sheriff’s department, Ashley N. Buatte, age 36, and...
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
Effingham Radio
Canadian Man Found Unresponsive At Pilot Truck Stop
At approximately 3:25 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Effingham City Police received a call of an unresponsive male at the Pilot Truck Stop on north Rt. 45. Officers arrived and discovered a male lying beside a vehicle with individuals performing CPR. Rural Med EMS arrived and transported the individual to St. Anthony Hospital. The male was pronounced deceased at the emergency room at 4:16 pm.
