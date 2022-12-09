The South Jacksonville Police are seeking information about an alleged armed robbery at a residence that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a police report, at approximately 1AM Sunday, a female complainant told police dispatch that two individuals known to her came into her home without force in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue. Upon entry, the complainant said one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded all of her money. The subjects then fled the area and have not been located. The police report did not indicate whether any money was taken or not during the incident.

