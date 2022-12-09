ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KIII TV3

DPS now conducting random enhanced vehicle inspections at border crossings

AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is now conducting enhanced vehicle safety inspections at random international ports of entry into Texas. DPS made the announcement on Tuesday. DPS Director Steve McCraw says he hopes frequent commercial vehicle safety inspections will help deter cartel smuggling along the southern...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Mental health doctor shares how to tackle holiday stress

AUSTIN, Texas — Holidays can be the happiest times of the year, but it's no secret that many may feel overwhelmed as the holiday season approaches, whether from financial stress to loneliness or dreading a certain conversation with family. Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free 24/7...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy