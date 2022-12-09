Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
DPS now conducting random enhanced vehicle inspections at border crossings
AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is now conducting enhanced vehicle safety inspections at random international ports of entry into Texas. DPS made the announcement on Tuesday. DPS Director Steve McCraw says he hopes frequent commercial vehicle safety inspections will help deter cartel smuggling along the southern...
KIII TV3
You may have money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
KIII TV3
Mental health doctor shares how to tackle holiday stress
AUSTIN, Texas — Holidays can be the happiest times of the year, but it's no secret that many may feel overwhelmed as the holiday season approaches, whether from financial stress to loneliness or dreading a certain conversation with family. Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free 24/7...
KIII TV3
AAA: Nearly 9 million Texans expected to hit the road for the holiday season
HOUSTON — Even if you're staying in Houston this holiday season, the massive amount of travelers on the roads will affect you. AAA Texas dropped their predictions for how many people they expect to hit the roads in Texas. According to AAA Texas, nearly 9 million Texans will be...
