ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting at the Highland Meadows apartments on Parkhurst Court off of Airways just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said one shooting victim was found inside a vehicle at the scene and taken to the hospital but later died […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in Cordova car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy