Suspect hits man with cinder block, stabs Good Samaritan to death in Edge District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man to death inside a vacant building after attacking another person on the street. On Dec.12, Memphis Police responded to an assault in the 500 block of Monroe Avenue. “This area is really coming up, and I...
Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting at the Highland Meadows apartments on Parkhurst Court off of Airways just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said one shooting victim was found inside a vehicle at the scene and taken to the hospital but later died […]
Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
Man allegedly shot at victim before arguing at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at someone then arguing with him at a local gas station. On Nov. 27, Memphis Police responded to Gage Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for an aggravated assault. A man told an officer he had been shot in the face...
3 charged in man’s murder after house shot up in Frayser, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are behind bars after a man died and a woman was injured when a house was shot up in Frayser. On Dec. 10, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Missing UofM student that vanished found dead, car burned, sources confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation, was found dead, according to multiple sources. Wilson was found shot dead near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Monday night under leaves and tree limbs, independent sources close to the case told FOX13.
3 men wanted for attempted murder after car shot up in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued warrants for three men wanted in connection with a shooting in North Memphis. MPD responded to the area of Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 7:10 p.m. Three men had reportedly fired shots at two victims while they...
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
Thieves use truck to rip compressor out the ground, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on thieves that stole a compressor. On Dec. 12 at approximately 1 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on Isabelle Street, off Bowen Avenue. Surveillance footage captured a man wrapping a chain around a compressor...
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
Man hit car during police chase, intentionally dropped toddler while running from officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges, including child abuse, after allegedly dropping a toddler while running from police after a crash. On Dec. 8, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a drugs/narcotics violation at Appling Farms Parkway and Hillshire Road. Deputies were working Operation Sleigh...
Memphis Police have no duty to investigate crimes, says attorney for city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking a lawsuit filed against it by Alicia Franklin over the handling of her rape case to be dismissed, calling the allegations in that lawsuit “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous.”. Cleotha Henderson has been charged with both the rape of Alicia...
Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
2 teens suspected in multiple armed carjackings, robberies before deadly officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified “Jarvis Lewis” as a suspect who was arrested. FOX13 has corrected this mistake. We regret the error. FOX13 has learned new details after two 18-year-olds were arrested following a fatal officer-involved shooting. On...
Driver killed in Cordova car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
TBI identifies man killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were involved Friday afternoon in a shooting in the Westwood area. MPD told FOX13 News that they were in the area of Star Line Drive and Cimmaron to investigate a carjacking just after 12 p.m. Thursday. Officers located the carjacked vehicle and three men. When they approached the car, the men fled the scene of foot, police said.
