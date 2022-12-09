ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Best Azumarill build for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids

Azumarill, while overlooked by many trainers on their journey, is one of the strongest Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet when it comes to taking on five and six-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to build it. Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s max Raids....
game-news24.com

Pokemon TCG Reversals Scarlet & Violet Base Set Price Increased

The Pokemon TCG will soon receive its Scarlet & Violet expansion, with a slew of changes coming to the game, but one of them is probably not welcomed by the players. According to the global inflation rate, the Pokemon price hikes have increased by more than 10 percent in some markets.
game-news24.com

Pokemon Scarlet and violet players discover hidden hidden secrets from the terastal

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced the new Terastal phenomenon, a new wrinkle that adds a unique new wrinkle to their battles. The option allows players to change Pokemon’s type, but it seems that does more than The Pokemon Company acknowledged. YouTuber Eve-Pao discovered that Terastallizing really boosts the movements with low energy. The Pokémon are only moving with Tera type. After Terastallizing, a Fuecoco with a Fire Tera type will gain its Ember from a base power of 40 to a base power of 60.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Order to Complete the Gyms

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might be an open-world Pokemon game, but players should probably complete the gyms in a certain order. The new Pokemon games are fully open world, with players able to explore the full Paldea region very quickly into the game. However, the Pokemon throughout the Paldea region along with the various NPC trainer battles still have set levels that don't change as the players level up their Pokemon. Since the gyms don't increase in difficulty as the game progresses, players will likely want to complete the eight Paldea gyms in a certain order.
SVG

The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat

The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
gameskinny.com

Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher: How to Complete the Akelous Boss Fight

Akelous, the Siren's Current, is the first boss in Destiny 2's Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Here's how to beat it. The first of two boss encounters in the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, taking on Akelous, the Siren’s Current is a similar experience to Destiny 2’s Garden of Salvation first Raid boss. Dealing damage to this large Harpy is exactly the same, but getting to the damage phase is not. You’ll follow the same basic process from the previous two encounters to reach the DPS phase: running Arc energy through node conduits.
game-news24.com

Pokemon Fans Share Game Freak Stop Telling People That Game

Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released, it never became easier to catch them. We’ve got more than 1,000 Pokemon to enjoy, despise or ambivalent towards, although some have received much more love from Game Freak over the years. Since the Game Freak doesn’t expect to naturally scolde masses of Pokemon into one single game, a sacrifice has been made over the past few years, several Pokemon has been cut. I don’t think I should remind you of the Dexit fiasco.
Engadget

Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network

You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.

