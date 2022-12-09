Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might be an open-world Pokemon game, but players should probably complete the gyms in a certain order. The new Pokemon games are fully open world, with players able to explore the full Paldea region very quickly into the game. However, the Pokemon throughout the Paldea region along with the various NPC trainer battles still have set levels that don't change as the players level up their Pokemon. Since the gyms don't increase in difficulty as the game progresses, players will likely want to complete the eight Paldea gyms in a certain order.

