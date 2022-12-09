Read full article on original website
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
decrypt.co
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters Insists SBF Attend FTX Hearing on Capitol Hill
The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee tells the embattled ex-CEO that skipping out not an option. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters returned to Twitter today to more forcefully compel FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to attend the December 13 House Committee hearing on the collapse of FTX. "It is...
u.today
Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details
Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
CNBC
Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers
Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. "In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative changes, it is...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
POLITICO
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Carolyn Maloney for allegedly asking for an invitation to the Met Gala.
The outgoing New York Democrat said she doesn't remember the phone call at issue. An investigation: The House Ethics Committee is probing allegations that Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) may have violated House rules and federal law related to seeking an invite to the Met Gala, according to an Office of Congressional Ethics report released Monday.
Ro Khanna counters Joe Manchin's pipeline bill by trying to force vote on $15 minimum wage
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells TYT he is pushing to attach a $15 federal minimum wage to the annual military spending bill Democrats are working to pass by the end of the year. The move is a direct response...
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried to testify before U.S. House panel
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is set to testify before a U.S. House committee on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder and the congressional panel said on Friday, as regulators investigate his role in the wake of its collapse.
coinjournal.net
I will testify before the United States Congress, says Sam Bankman-Fried
The US House Financial Services Committee has invited Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to appear before it next week for the FTX hearing. SBF said he would testify before the US Congress. However, SBF would only appear before the committee after reviewing the collapse of his FTX exchange. SBF gets an invite...
nativenewsonline.net
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier
Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
