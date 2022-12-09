ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters Insists SBF Attend FTX Hearing on Capitol Hill

The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee tells the embattled ex-CEO that skipping out not an option. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters returned to Twitter today to more forcefully compel FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to attend the December 13 House Committee hearing on the collapse of FTX. "It is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
u.today

Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details

Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
CNBC

Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers

Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. "In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative changes, it is...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
POLITICO

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Carolyn Maloney for allegedly asking for an invitation to the Met Gala.

The outgoing New York Democrat said she doesn't remember the phone call at issue. An investigation: The House Ethics Committee is probing allegations that Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) may have violated House rules and federal law related to seeking an invite to the Met Gala, according to an Office of Congressional Ethics report released Monday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
North Platte Post

U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
ARIZONA STATE
coinjournal.net

I will testify before the United States Congress, says Sam Bankman-Fried

The US House Financial Services Committee has invited Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to appear before it next week for the FTX hearing. SBF said he would testify before the US Congress. However, SBF would only appear before the committee after reviewing the collapse of his FTX exchange. SBF gets an invite...
nativenewsonline.net

Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy