Liberal First
Redskins rebound from loss in Scott City with win over Coronado
Liberal’s defense struggled in the first quarter against Coronado in The Big House Saturday, but the Redskins picked up the pace the rest of the way and came away with a 74-69 win. Liberal trailed 20-19 after the first quarter Saturday, but they picked up their defensive intensity and...
Liberal First
GLENN WOODRUFF
MEADE – Glenn E. Woodruff, 88, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at the Meade District Hospital in Meade. He was born Sept. 19, 1934 to Horace Dale and Clarice Leone (Cook) Woodruff. He married Ruby Ann Depew Oct. 27, 1957. She survives. He graduated from Fowler High School in...
Liberal First
County approves pay hike for Road and Bridge employees
Following increases in starting salaries and current wages for jailers, EMS workers and landfill employees, the Seward County Commission last week approved pay hikes for new and existing employees in the Road and Bridge Department. As with the previously approved increases, the Road and Bridge boost was also made in...
