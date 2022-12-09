Read full article on original website
Georgia Pacific in Corrigan, Texas Spreads the Holiday Spirit
The employees at Georgia-Pacific in Corrigan are doing their best to put smiles on the faces of children in need. Last week the employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility wrapped up a month-long toy drive for CASA of the Pines, a non-profit children’s advocacy group that gives abused and neglected children in foster care a voice within the legal system. From basketballs and footballs to dolls and stuffed animals, GP employees collected hundreds of dollars worth of toys for children of all ages.
See These Remodeled Home Rentals In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in the Lufkin area trying to find a nice rental unit for around $1,000 a month, I found some really nice ones in the Lufkin area classifieds. There are actually four units on the same property, and they have all been remodeled in a similar fashion. The...
The New AutoZone In Lufkin, Texas Is Now Open
Just over a year after a heartbreaking accident demolished the AutoZone in Lufkin, they are back and even better than before. The new store is right where the old one once stood at 1009 South Timberland Drive. At 4:25 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 an out-of-state truck driver hauling...
Live And Work In This Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building
Live-work situations have fallen out of vogue, but seem to be making a comeback. Living in the back of your business was a big part of how small business owners of the 1900's kept overhead down. Finding a home that could also be a great place for your business is...
Nominate Your Favorite House For Light Up Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin Parks and Recreation is going through restructuring this year and has just recently welcomed a new director, Buddy Timme. That might have led to the reason Christmas Convoy is not happening the same way this year, as it has in years past. For some backstory on the Christmas Convoy,...
Tornado Watch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Much of Deep East Texas
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until for a large portion of Deep East Texas. This watch continues until 10 pm this evening (December 13) The Tornado Watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Trinity, Polk, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties. Houston County,...
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
Tik Tok Famous Louisiana Foodie Came To Lufkin, Texas
TikTocker @britscookin made her way from across the Louisiana border to the Lufkin Brookshire Brothers according to the Lufkin Daily News. Rice is a staple of the Southern Louisiana cuisine she features on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. It only makes sense that she was here on hand to help with the launch of Parish Rice.
Create Sentimental Moments With Your Daughter In Lufkin, Texas
It would be a shame that the first time a father and a daughter ever shared a dance together was on her wedding day. To make sure that doesn't happen, the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department are already getting their 2023 Father-Daughter dance together. Celebrate the bond between a father...
Angelina College in Lufkin Honors Students on Fall Scholars Lists
This is the season for Christmas shopping, holiday decorations, and nativity scenes. However, this time of the year marks the end of the Fall semester at schools in our area. Classes have come to a close for Angelina College in 2022 and officials and faculty members there are pleased to release the names of students who excelled during this past school year.
These East Texas Cities Are At Risk in Tuesday’s Tornado Outbreak
Ever since the middle of last week, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) based in Norman, Oklahoma has been advising residents of East Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas to be prepared for a possible severe weather outbreak coming our way on Tuesday, December 13. We are now one day away from this potentially dangerous situation and the SPC has released its latest guidance.
Legacy Fitness In Nacogdoches, Texas Closes Temporarily Leaving Members Confused
Legacy Fitness in Nacogdoches sent out an app alert to their gym members that they were changing out some equipment. A moving truck was spotted there, and after some members took a look around they found that all of the equipment was removed. Though there hasn't been any further official...
Iconic Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building Is Ready For A New Owner
It is rare that one of the larger iconic buildings in downtown Nacogdoches comes up for sale. It is one that just by looking at the picture you know exactly where it is located. Godtel has moved to a new location on Douglass road, resulting in the Redland Hotel being...
Which East Texas Basketball Teams Are Ranked in the Top 25?
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have just released their high school boys and girls rankings for the week, and quite a few teams from Deep East Texas are making their mark. The Lufkin Panthers continue to be perfect in the 2022-2023 season. The Pack have played 15 games and...
Lufkin, Texas Names New Parks and Recreation Director
The City of Lufkin has announced the addition of a Lufkin native to its management team. Buddy Timme has been named as the director of the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department. Timme was selected for the role following a nationwide search with more than 60 applicants, according to...
Luxurious Crown Colony Movie Lovers Home In Lufkin, Texas
There are some homes for sale that just have it all. That's what I thought when I saw this home listed for $1.45 million dollars in Lufkin. If you put that much of your hard-earned cash down for a place to live, there are just some things that you would expect to have. For the price, this house has way more than you could ever need.
Severe Weather Possible in the Pineywoods Saturday Night
Over the past few days, we've been letting you know of a possible severe weather outbreak that's expected to hit the Deep East Texas area on Tuesday. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are all in the mix as a major cold front approaches our area. For the...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
12 Cadets Graduate from Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy
A job in law enforcement is tough. So, it would stand to reason that the training and education to someday wear a badge would be rigorous. That is always the case with the Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy. On Thursday, December 1, officials recognized Class 112’s successes, as Class members...
An Exclusive Tour of Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas
It's time for Ice Skating in the Pines at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. It opens at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3, and will continue through Sunday, January 8. So, you will have the entire Christmas holiday and beyond to enjoy this first-time event in Lufkin. How...
