Liberal First
Lady Red wrestlers take 6th at Great Bend tournament
The Lady Redskin wrestlers competed at the Great Bend Christmas Clash and took sixth place out of 29 teams. The Lady Redskins finished with a team score of 150 points. Five Lady Redskins medaled in the top six, including a gold medal for Mana Chantasone. Seventeen of Liberal’s wrestlers finished...
Redskins rebound from loss in Scott City with win over Coronado
Liberal’s defense struggled in the first quarter against Coronado in The Big House Saturday, but the Redskins picked up the pace the rest of the way and came away with a 74-69 win. Liberal trailed 20-19 after the first quarter Saturday, but they picked up their defensive intensity and...
County approves pay hike for Road and Bridge employees
Following increases in starting salaries and current wages for jailers, EMS workers and landfill employees, the Seward County Commission last week approved pay hikes for new and existing employees in the Road and Bridge Department. As with the previously approved increases, the Road and Bridge boost was also made in...
