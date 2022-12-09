Read full article on original website
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
Witness says man stabbed near brewery was trying to help couple after attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed to death near a Memphis brewery on Monday was just trying to help, a witness said, after a visiting couple was attacked by a man on the street. Investigators have identified the victim as 61-year-old Phillip Godwin. They say the man who admitted to stabbing him is […]
Man struck in the head with golf club in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a golf club in Whitehaven. According to the affidavit, Wesley Caldwell, 22, is charged with aggravated assault. Memphis Police Department says Caldwell was playing golf at 750 E Holmes Road, on Dec. 3,...
Woman shot at for hitting brakes on I-40, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a scary ride for a Memphis woman who says someone shot at her after she suddenly braked along Interstate 40 earlier this month. The incident happened on Dec. 2. The driver said she was driving eastbound on I-40 near Whitten Road when traffic started to slow down, and she abruptly […]
Man found shot and killed in Orange Mound, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Pendleton Street at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday regarding a ‘man down’ call. The victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at...
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
Man dies after being found shot in car in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Parkhurst just after 10 p.m. on Monday. The victim was found shot inside a vehicle, police said. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but...
Memphis Police searching for answers after a rash of violence in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after rash of violence in less than 24 hours in the city. At least four people died, and several others injured between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Starting just before 3:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Memphis Police officers first responded to...
Family says fight over key led to deadly shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser family says a fight over a missing key led to a shooting that left one loved one dead and another injured. It happened on Dessa Drive Saturday night. On Monday, 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 40-year-old Tiffany Young, and 45-year-old Albert Seals were all booked on one count of first-degree murder, one […]
Thieves use truck to rip compressor out the ground, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on thieves that stole a compressor. On Dec. 12 at approximately 1 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on Isabelle Street, off Bowen Avenue. Surveillance footage captured a man wrapping a chain around a compressor...
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
Memphis Police looking for suspects after liquor store break-in caught on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after they were caught on video breaking into an Orange Mound liquor store early Sunday morning. On December 11, 2022, at 12:50 am, officers responded to Gordon's Liquor store at 1781 Prescott Road regarding a burglary. Officers viewed the security...
1 victim injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 8:43 p.m. on Wilshire Road. One male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Police say the victim was transported to the...
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
