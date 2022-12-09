ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man struck in the head with golf club in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a golf club in Whitehaven. According to the affidavit, Wesley Caldwell, 22, is charged with aggravated assault. Memphis Police Department says Caldwell was playing golf at 750 E Holmes Road, on Dec. 3,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot at for hitting brakes on I-40, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a scary ride for a Memphis woman who says someone shot at her after she suddenly braked along Interstate 40 earlier this month. The incident happened on Dec. 2. The driver said she was driving eastbound on I-40 near Whitten Road when traffic started to slow down, and she abruptly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family says fight over key led to deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser family says a fight over a missing key led to a shooting that left one loved one dead and another injured. It happened on Dessa Drive Saturday night. On Monday, 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 40-year-old Tiffany Young, and 45-year-old Albert Seals were all booked on one count of first-degree murder, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

1 victim injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 8:43 p.m. on Wilshire Road. One male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Police say the victim was transported to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN

