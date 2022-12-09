Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Related
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Happy 5th Birthday, Luke!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send birthday wishes to one of our favorite viewers of the show, Luke. Our friend Judy is always on the go! Today, she sent in a photo from Disney World! Lastly, we caught up with our friend Chowser looking great in their holiday sweater!. Now...
WTVR-TV
Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
NBC12
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
WTVR-TV
Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays
RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!. Butouch Digital Painting Brush, for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook...
NBC12
Elegba Folklore Society host 2022 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Elegba Folklore Society will host the largest Kwanza event in Virginia at the 2022 Capital City Kwanza Festival Friday, Dec. 30. The event will feature performances, workshops, children’s activities, the African market and a special guest appearance from the creator of Kwanzaa Dr. Maulana Karenga.
NBC12
TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The hashtag “shop local” reaches new heights in Richmond thanks to one TikTok influencer. Ja’mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants around the River City, and business owners couldn’t be more thrilled. Making videos has always been a passion for this 26-year-old.
Busy flu season causes empty shelves at Virginia pharmacies, stores
A shortage of critical medicines to help children fight the flu and infections is now forcing families to find other options.
He drove 8 hours to watch Confederate statue come down
"Now we can turn the page and focus on lifting more people up, becoming more inclusive, and creating a place where everyone belongs," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
Two people hurt at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers asked Martin how the employee was injured and what type of injury they sustained.
WTVR-TV
Sanctuary Rescue’s ‘Dad Bods and Rescue Dogs’ calendar
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the funniest – and finest – foster dads from Midlothian and surrounding areas are strutting their stuff for a good cause! They’re posing with pups for a fun fundraiser, Sanctuary Rescue’s 5th Annual Calendar: Dad Bods & Rescue Dogs 2023. Adri...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Saison Restaurant the Hip Hangout in Richmond Virginia
Saison Is A Hip Hangout With A Unique Wine And Beer List. Saison is located at 23 W. Marshall Street. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is known for its Latin flavors and attracts Gen Y gourmands. The restaurant also features a wide selection of meats, including slow-farmed and heirloom grains. It also has a small wine list and offers a shot and beer for $8. The restaurant's host is well-trained and can answer questions about the menu.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Azores, Portugal
RICHMOND, Va. -- David and Barb shared a few amazing photos from their trip to Azores, Portugal. Our friend, Mikki Spencer caught up with Bill at the street naming ceremony for Kirby Carmichael. Lastly, Karen has been getting pretty crafty and showed us her creations. Now it’s your turn. Visit...
rvahub.com
A.P. Hill Monument Came Down This Morning
The A.P. Hill Monument has stood in the center of the intersection of W. Laburnum Ave. and Hermitage Road since the 1890s. This morning crews went to work bringing the last city-owned monument to the Confederacy to the ground. The approval process was longer than previous monument removals due to General Hill being buried at the site. A court order was required to facilitate the removal of the body.
Families line up for 'inventive' drive-thru giveaway: 'We remembered'
The JP Jumpers Giving Tree bloomed with goodies as the non-profit hosted a drive-thru gift card giveaway.
Will restricting convenience stores make Richmond safer? Expert says no.
The Richmond City Council is hoping to reduce crime by looking to apply stricter regulations on convenience stores by changing zoning laws.
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
Security threat at Prince Edward County Courthouse closes roads to through traffic in Farmville
Several roads have been closed in Farmville due to a security threat at a local courthouse.
Comments / 0