CBS Minnesota

No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations

In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
CBS Chicago

Sen. Duckworth wants to change how airlines downsize seats, evacuation plans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Airlines have been downsizing their seats for years which led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to set new standards, to ensure passengers can evacuate a plane in 90 seconds or less.But that testing has been widely criticized for not taking people with disabilities into account. CBS Correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is looking to make changes.In a simulated cabin that can be filled with smoke and plunged into darkness, the FAA tested the safe size of airline seats and how passengers can get out in 90 seconds or less.While the volunteer passengers...
CBS Miami

In-flight emergencies raise concerns about airlines' medical kit requirements

Matt Luptak was flying with his 11-year-old daughter Sophia when her eyes started swelling and her airway began to close. "I knew an EpiPen was what I needed," Luptak said. "The flight attendant tells me, 'We don't have those.'" Commercial airlines are required by the Federal Aviation Administration to carry emergency medical kits, which include epinephrine to treat allergic reactions. But they aren't required to have it in pre-measured doses that are easy to administer using a device like an EpiPen. "All I kept thinking of is, I am going to lose my daughter," Luptak said. Luckily, a doctor on board was able to...
NBC Los Angeles

How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade

Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
BoardingArea

Should Pilots Deliberately Delay Flights To Protest Stricter Airport Security?

Angered over a significant increase in secondary checks of pilots using the Known Crewmember program, the American Airlines’ pilots union is suggesting its members deliberately delay flights by using standard security checkpoints. Pilots Face Increased Secondary Screenings At U.S. Airports. The Known Crewmember program (KCM) allows pilots and flight...
CBS News

Real ID deadline for air travelers extended by 2 years

Air travelers will now have two more years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification to be Real ID-compliant. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday the new deadline will be May 7, 2025, allowing Americans more time following delays caused by the COVID pandemic. The old cutoff was slated for May 3, 2023.

