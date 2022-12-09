Read full article on original website
No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations
In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
Sen. Duckworth wants to change how airlines downsize seats, evacuation plans
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Airlines have been downsizing their seats for years which led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to set new standards, to ensure passengers can evacuate a plane in 90 seconds or less.But that testing has been widely criticized for not taking people with disabilities into account. CBS Correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is looking to make changes.In a simulated cabin that can be filled with smoke and plunged into darkness, the FAA tested the safe size of airline seats and how passengers can get out in 90 seconds or less.While the volunteer passengers...
Do airline medical kits lack key drugs and devices?
About one in every 600 commercial flights in the U.S. has a medical emergency. Some are raising concerns about airlines' onboard medical kit requirements. Omar Villafranca takes a look.
In-flight emergencies raise concerns about airlines' medical kit requirements
Matt Luptak was flying with his 11-year-old daughter Sophia when her eyes started swelling and her airway began to close. "I knew an EpiPen was what I needed," Luptak said. "The flight attendant tells me, 'We don't have those.'" Commercial airlines are required by the Federal Aviation Administration to carry emergency medical kits, which include epinephrine to treat allergic reactions. But they aren't required to have it in pre-measured doses that are easy to administer using a device like an EpiPen. "All I kept thinking of is, I am going to lose my daughter," Luptak said. Luckily, a doctor on board was able to...
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade
Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
Should Pilots Deliberately Delay Flights To Protest Stricter Airport Security?
Angered over a significant increase in secondary checks of pilots using the Known Crewmember program, the American Airlines’ pilots union is suggesting its members deliberately delay flights by using standard security checkpoints. Pilots Face Increased Secondary Screenings At U.S. Airports. The Known Crewmember program (KCM) allows pilots and flight...
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
Real ID deadline for air travelers extended by 2 years
Air travelers will now have two more years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification to be Real ID-compliant. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday the new deadline will be May 7, 2025, allowing Americans more time following delays caused by the COVID pandemic. The old cutoff was slated for May 3, 2023.
