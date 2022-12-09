Julia Evelyn (Cooper) Petre, 83, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home. 306 South 2nd Street. Odessa, Missouri 64076. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Fitzgerald Cemetery in Chariton County at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the family, in the care of Laura Osborn. Memories of Julia and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.

