KMZU
Carroll County U.S. Route 24/65 bridge project complete just south of Carrollton
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Route 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is now complete. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began Aug. 18, 2022.
KMZU
Crews to OPEN northbound I-35 from 12th Street to I-70 on Dec. 14
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement plan to re-open northbound Interstate 35 from the 12th Street exit ramp to I-70 by early morning on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This stretch of interstate has been closed since March 2021 for bridge replacements and retaining wall work. This work was all part of the Buck O’Neil Bridge design/build project. Additionally, crews will open the westbound I-670 lane closure, and the northbound I-35 ramp to eastbound I-70. This work will require the following closures as prep work ahead of the opening of I-35, beginning on Tuesday night, Dec. 13:
KMZU
Skylift accident on Carrollton Square
Photo submitted by email by a KMZU listener. An accident involving a sky lift occurred today on the square in Carrollton. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, two workers were making repairs to the courthouse when the sky lift toppled over for an unknown reason. They were transported to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment of moderate injures.
KMZU
Julia Evelyn (Cooper) Petre
Julia Evelyn (Cooper) Petre, 83, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home. 306 South 2nd Street. Odessa, Missouri 64076. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Fitzgerald Cemetery in Chariton County at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the family, in the care of Laura Osborn. Memories of Julia and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Gerald Ray Harris
Gerald Ray Harris, 69, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memorials are suggested to the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition. Memories of Gerald and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Mark Alan Spratt
Mark Alan Spratt, 49, died Sunday, Dec. 11. Visitation with funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Richmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday in the Clarinda Cemetery in Clarinda, Iowa. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Boy Scout Troop 324. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
KMZU
Stephany Link
A Bosworth resident, Stephany Link, 90, died Sunday, December 11, 2022. Funeral services will be Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation is Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Jo Ann O'Dell
Jo Ann O'Dell, 88, of Richmond, passed away, December 9 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Visitation with funeral services will be held at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, on Wednesday, December 14 with visitation beginning at noon with services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery.
