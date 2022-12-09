Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Related
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: A Carlton Christmas
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Carlton family sent in a few photos from their time with Santa! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer, Lindsay sent in a photo from the Powhatan Christmas Parade. Lastly, Tish and her pups have been bird watching. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page...
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Happy 5th Birthday, Luke!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send birthday wishes to one of our favorite viewers of the show, Luke. Our friend Judy is always on the go! Today, she sent in a photo from Disney World! Lastly, we caught up with our friend Chowser looking great in their holiday sweater!. Now...
WTVR-TV
Learn more about the Spirit of Holiday Giving Events
RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning we are always happy to highlight organizations and events brought together to better our community! The Spirit of Holiday Giving events are coming up and here to talk about it is Dr. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica & Rising Towards Success and Linda Hines of Virginia Premier.
WTVR-TV
Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays
RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!. Butouch Digital Painting Brush, for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook...
WTVR-TV
Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Azores, Portugal
RICHMOND, Va. -- David and Barb shared a few amazing photos from their trip to Azores, Portugal. Our friend, Mikki Spencer caught up with Bill at the street naming ceremony for Kirby Carmichael. Lastly, Karen has been getting pretty crafty and showed us her creations. Now it’s your turn. Visit...
WTVR-TV
Virginia Union University Choir performs live on Virginia This Morning
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we heard the melodic voices of the Virginia Union University Choir under the direction of Professor Joel Lester, Assistant Director. Join Virginia Union University for their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration happening Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Downtown Richmond Marriott at 7:30 a.m.
WTVR-TV
Vote for Female Athlete of the Year
Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022. -Douglas Freeman High School Lacrosse, US Lacrosse All-American and Region Player of the Year. Emma Langley. -USA Cycling, Women’s Road Race National Champion. Lindsey...
WTVR-TV
Virginia Union University presents the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Jessica and Bill sat down with Robin C. Byrd, Director of Special Events & Partnership, at Virginia Union University’s Office of Institutional Advancement and Darrius Johnson, Vice President & Treasurer at Dominion Energy about the upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration. Join...
