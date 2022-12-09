Read full article on original website
Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up
REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
Police: Parolee demands arrest, booked into jail twice in 2 days
REDDING, Calif. - A man who was released from prison was arrested twice over the weekend as police say he demanded to go back into custody, according to the Redding Police Department. On Sunday, officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of West Street and found...
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Redding assault/robbery suspect
REDDING, Calif. — An elderly man died due to injuries sustained from an assault and robbery at a local laundromat back in August of this year. Now, Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible. The...
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Anderson catalytic converter thief
ANDERSON, Calif. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of 14 catalytic converters from delivery trucks in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department said their officers responded to the Schwan's Consumer Brands building,...
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
Settlement reached in deadly Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) - A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
SCHHS issues warning about EBT card skimming, benefit theft
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Health and Human Services issued a warning about recent scams and fraudulent activities by people trying to take advantage of EBT cardholders. The warning comes after it says there has been an increase in the theft of California cash and food benefits from...
Driver killed by falling tree in Millville identified
MILLVILLE, Calif. - The driver of an SUV who was killed after a tree fell down onto their car on Saturday in Millville has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 38-year-old Samuel Franklin of Redding. Authorities say that Franklin was driving his SUV in...
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
2 new Shasta County Supervisors sworn into office Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — Two new members were sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in Shasta County. Kevin Crye will represent District 1, which covers most of downtown Redding. He is replacing Joe Chimenti who did not seek re-election. Chris Kelstrom will represent District 5, which covers...
Redding man sentenced to max sentence after pleading guilty to 7 felonies
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to 7 felonies, Joshua O’Neil Elliott was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in state prison in a Shasta County courtroom. According to the DA, Elliot's charges stemmed from four separate...
Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted by California Highway Patrol in Redding area
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 14, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County, Captain Kevin Alexander, Redding Area CHP Commander said. The checkpoint will be set up at about 6 p.m. and will be in operation from about 6:30...
Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after chase and crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a suspected fentanyl drug dealer after a high speed chase and crash that put several schools on lockdown. The situation started just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police tried to pull over and serve a search warrant on a car suspected of delivering narcotics. The car sped off, crashing into control signals at Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue.
Man sentenced more than 10 years for 7 felonies
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven felonies, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, 44-year-old Joshua Elliott pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of domestic violence, criminal...
8 arrested in Anderson during anti-theft operation
ANDERSON, Calif. - Eight people were arrested when the Anderson Police Department conducted a retail theft operation on Wednesday, according to police. Police said they teamed up with the Walmart Loss Prevention Agents to conduct an anti-theft operation within Walmart. Officers said they recovered more than $5,800 in stolen items.
Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
Coroner identifies Shasta County man killed in crash over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. — A man killed in a car crash in Shasta County over the weekend has been identified as 38-year-old Samuel Benjamin Franklin of Redding. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, an investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, just after 5:15 p.m.
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
Shasta Lake woman loses hundreds in social media scam, warns others of the risk
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman from the City of Shasta Lake says she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars from two different fake accounts on Facebook, and she's warning others not to make the same mistake. This past Tuesday, Mary Hels was contacted on Facebook by someone...
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
