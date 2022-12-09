Read full article on original website
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions
A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
Alabama Congressmen want military to share gender identity records in fight against ‘wokeness’
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee will push the Defense Department next year to produce all records that include terms related to gender identity. The committee, led by Democrats until Republicans take control of the House next month, voted along party lines and agreed Tuesday to recommend against the passage of a resolution requiring the records. But Republicans said they will pursue the records in the next Congress as they focus on examining Pentagon policies that they contend advance “woke” ideology at the expense of top national security concerns.
Democrats propose $1.75B abortion travel subsidy to get around ‘extreme’ state laws
A new Democratic bill would offer $1.75B in federal subsidies to travel to different states to get abortions after the Supreme Court left abortion policy to the states.
POLITICO
Defense policy bill would end military vaccine mandate
A WIN FOR THE GOP ON MILITARY VAX MANDATE — A compromise defense policy bill released Tuesday night would end the Pentagon’s policy requiring troops to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and releasing troops who refuse it, POLITICO’s Connor O’Brien reports. The final version of the National...
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'
Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
Mo Brooks reportedly described as ‘ringleader’ of effort to overturn election in Mark Meadows texts
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, was described by a Trump campaign advisor as the “ringleader of the Jan. 6 deal” to overturn the 2020 election in Congress in a text to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to a report published Monday. Meadows’ texts, in the custody...
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
Changing the Richland mushroom cloud, Trump and abortion among Herald letter topics
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/06/2022
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
Independent abortion clinics are 'disappearing from communities' after the end of Roe v. Wade
As of November, 42 independent clinics closed or stopped providing abortion care in 2022 — more than twice as many as 2021, according to a new report.
Judge Dismisses First Attempt To Sue Over Texas' Citizen-Enforced Abortion Ban
Though the law remains in effect, reproductive rights advocates are hopeful a new precedent has been set regarding who can actually enforce the ban.
