‘Whatever it is, I’m against it’ almost killed passenger rail link
You can learn a lot from old movies. Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx summed up a lot of what goes on today in politics, business and commerce:. That’s from his 1932 movie, “Horse Feathers.”. The lyrics are right on target in Mobile, Alabama, which was founded because of...
wbrz.com
Photos: Major damage reported in Texas as storm system moves into Louisiana
DALLAS, Tx. - North Texas was hit hard as a major storm system brought wind, rain and reported tornado sightings Tuesday morning. The same system is expected to bring potentially severe weather to the Baton Rouge area late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Much of the Texas impacts were reported...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
WLOX
MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training
Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Work continues on Old...
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Power discusses safety protocols following NC power grid attack
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After thousands were left in the dark in North Carolina, questions were raised for local electric companies. Mississippi Power discussed its safety protocols to ensure customers stay with power as often as possible. “We’ve got backup that you can reroute the power, you can reduce...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
Progress underway for Brookley by the Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new concepts for the Brookley by the Bay project in Mobile were brought to the table Monday. The community learned what possibilities are in store for the site of the old Gulf Pines Golf Course. One concept is called Loops and Berms, and the other is called Programmed Deltas. Both concepts […]
Storms moving in tonight
People with storm apprehension may have a tough time sleeping tonight as severe storms continue marching towards the Mississippi River. These storms could produce flooding rain, frequent lightning, hail, and tornadoes as they move across the state this evening and Wednesday. Locations along the river, including Natchez to Vicksburg to the Delta, could see severe weather as early as 6 or 7 p.m. There were multiple tornado warnings in Louisiana earlier today.
WDAM-TV
Holiday gas prices not expected to rise
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices have lowered over the past few weeks across Mississippi. In Hattiesburg, the average price of gas is 10 cents higher than the rest of the state. As we go throughout the next few weeks, gas prices are not expected to increase. For holiday...
Power issue forces Mississippi dollar store to limit capacity to one customer at a time
Customers at a Mississippi Dollar store have the entire store to themselves after a power issue forced the store in Picayune to limit capacity to just one person at a time. The Dollar General store located at HW 11, adjacent to the US Post Office, has limited its store hours and capacity due to an electrical power outage.
WALA-TV FOX10
U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County reopens following fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 98 in Baldwin County. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency earlier reported U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane was blocked...
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
WLOX
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, […]
RSA funds, Ukraine aid, cat-food caper: Down in Alabama
The fund that holds the pensions of Alabama’s state and local government employees fell $2.5B in the last fiscal year. Army Materiel Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal has moved $6.8 billion in aid to Ukraine since Feburary’s Russian invasion. An effort to feed and trap feral cats...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
