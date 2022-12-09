ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training

Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Work continues on Old...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Progress underway for Brookley by the Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new concepts for the Brookley by the Bay project in Mobile were brought to the table Monday. The community learned what possibilities are in store for the site of the old Gulf Pines Golf Course.  One concept is called Loops and Berms, and the other is called Programmed Deltas. Both concepts […]
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Storms moving in tonight

People with storm apprehension may have a tough time sleeping tonight as severe storms continue marching towards the Mississippi River. These storms could produce flooding rain, frequent lightning, hail, and tornadoes as they move across the state this evening and Wednesday. Locations along the river, including Natchez to Vicksburg to the Delta, could see severe weather as early as 6 or 7 p.m. There were multiple tornado warnings in Louisiana earlier today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Holiday gas prices not expected to rise

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices have lowered over the past few weeks across Mississippi. In Hattiesburg, the average price of gas is 10 cents higher than the rest of the state. As we go throughout the next few weeks, gas prices are not expected to increase. For holiday...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County reopens following fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 98 in Baldwin County. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency earlier reported U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane was blocked...
WLOX

Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

RSA funds, Ukraine aid, cat-food caper: Down in Alabama

The fund that holds the pensions of Alabama’s state and local government employees fell $2.5B in the last fiscal year. Army Materiel Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal has moved $6.8 billion in aid to Ukraine since Feburary’s Russian invasion. An effort to feed and trap feral cats...
ALABAMA STATE
