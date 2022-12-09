Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Floats & Faces Of The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade! [GALLERY II]
An annual festive tradition, the Lake Ozark Christmas Parade marched down the Bagnell Dam Strip on Saturday, Dec. 10. From rescued horses to a genuine Griswold tribute, the parade participants were colorful and unique, and the community came out in droves for the afternoon fun. Photos by CarolaPix. To purchase...
POLL: Lake Expo Readers Split Over Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark
On one of the hottest topics at the Lake, LakeExpo.com readers are almost evenly split, according to the results of a recent reader poll. The poll, published by Lake Expo on Dec. 6, asks whether readers think vacation rentals should be legalized in Lake Ozark. As of Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3:00 p.m., with 1,118 votes cast, the vote was split almost exactly down the middle: 554 Yes (49.6%) to 564 No (50.4%).
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
Russ Ballard (January 13, 1968 - December 11, 2022)
Russ Ballard, 54 years of age, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lake Saint Louis. Missouri. Russ was born January 13, 1968 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to the late Vernon & Beverly Ballard. He was partnered by his older brother Mike Ballard throughout life. Russ attended school at Palisade High School in Palisade, Colorado.
Ricky J. Flesner (September 19, 1959 - December 7, 2022)
Ricky J. Flesner, 63 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He was born September 19, 1959 in Champaign, Illinois the son of the late Christian John and Amey Ruth (Zahnd) Flesner. Survivors include:. Brother, Steven Flesner (Loretta) of Eldon, MO. Sister,...
Bobby Edward (Pete) Willis (January 27, 1934 - December 11, 2022)
Bobby Edward (Pete) Willis, the son of Joe and Thelma (Pitman) Willis, was born on January 27, 1934, at Jacks Creek Hills, near Macks Creek. He passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side, in Macks Creek on December 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Oscar Willis (August 7, 1953 - December 11, 2022)
On the morning of December 11, 2022, Oscar Willis, 69, of Eldon, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born August 7, 1953, in Sedalia, son of Albert and Carol Willis. He was united in marriage to Laurel Willis on July 16, 2016.
End Of Year Giving? CADV Offers Mega Tax Credits To Donors
It’s December: the most wonderful time of the year for charitable organizations and businesses looking to offload some of their tax liability. At Lake of the Ozarks, Citizens Against Domestic Violence’s (CADV) work in serving victims of abuse is getting a major boost thanks to the 70% tax credits they’re able to offer donors.
