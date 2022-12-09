Dianne Hart Elected to Leadership Post in National Black Caucus of State Legislators

This week, state Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, announced that she was elected to a leadership position in the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Hart, the chair of Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus, was at a National Black Caucus of State Legislators conference in Las Vegas last week. While there, she was named to be Caucus Regional Director for Region 6 of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

“In this role she will facilitate workshops, trainings, and assist in advocating not only for her constituents in Florida, but also those in Georgia,” Hart’s office noted.

“I’m honored to serve in this new role,” said Hart on Wednesday. “I look forward to not only advancing the causes of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, but assisting our colleagues in Georgia accomplish their goals for the betterment of their constituents.”

Hart, the CEO of East Tampa Business and Civic Association and a business owner, was first elected to the Florida House in 2018. She represents parts of Hillsborough County.