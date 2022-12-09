Read full article on original website
Pair of injury crashes in Murray send three to hospital
A pair of injury crashes in Murray this week sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving on Poplar when a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers attempted to cross on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. Both drivers were taken to Murray-Calloway Hospital.
Paducah police searching for answers in 1995 murder case
Authorities in Paducah are searching for clues to help solve a cold case from 1995. Thirty-one-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment on June 29 of 1995. Paducah police say she had been strangled and drowned by an unknown person. Neighbors reported hearing...
Search Warrant at Graves County Residence Reveals Stolen Vehicle, Drugs and Guns
A raid on a Graves County residence resulted in the discovery of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs. Sheriff Jon Hayden reported the arrest of 26 year old Daniel Crump, of Pryorsburg. While serving the search warrant, deputies recovered a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen in the Wingo area in...
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
Monday Night Chase in Metropolis Results in Aggravated Fleeing Arrest
(WMOK – Massac County, IL) When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined us on Tuesday for Coffee Break he told us about a Monday night chase in Massac County that resulted in an arrest. Sheriff Kaylor told WMOK that the chase began when some of his deputies attempted a...
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
Gun Shootings in Dyersburg
On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex. County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden. Sheriff...
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement
BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
Report of Graves home invasion results in four arrests
A report of a home invasion near Mayfield on Friday night resulted in the arrests of four people, including the resident. Kentucky State Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. Friday from a man who said his home was being broken into by masked men with guns. Graves County...
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
