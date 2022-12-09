Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
North Callaway defeats Van-Far 56-26
KINGDOM CITY - The North Callaway Thunderbirds defeat Van-Far 56-26 at home. Van-Far's Mara Jensen scored the first six points for Van-Far. She also was the only one to make a field goal in the first quarter. Lakyn Hartley and Abrielle Burgher each scored in the first quarter. North Callaway...
KOMU
Hickman girls basketball's perfect start continues
Hickman girls basketball stayed unbeaten after defeating Marquette 69-51 Saturday in Chesterfield. The Kewpies (5-0) next play in the Norm Stewart Classic against Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena. Hickman boys basketball falls to Link Year Prep. Hickman boys basketball lost to Link Year Prep 83-46...
KOMU
Missouri women's basketball keeps rolling and defeats Jackson State 74-61
COLUMBIA - Coming off of only one day of rest, the Missouri women's basketball team defeated Jackson State 74-61, led by a 21-point performance from Hayley Frank. Frank was a key piece to the Tiger's scoring attack. She was an impressive 8-13 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point-range. The...
KOMU
Border Showdown revitalizes Missouri basketball student section participation
COLUMBIA — The Border Showdown returned to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12 Conference. The latest edition of the rivalry produced the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since the pandemic began. Gates open at 2:45 p.m., but students began arriving much...
KOMU
Former five-star recruit, Theo Wease Jr., commits to Missouri
COLUMBIA - Theo Wease Jr. has announced via Twitter he is committed to the University of Missouri. The former five-star wide receiver recruit spent 4 years at Oklahoma before entering the portal this month. Wease has 2 years of college football eligibility remaining. Wease caught 19 passes for 378 yards...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Dec. 12
Border Showdown revitalizes Missouri basketball student section participation. The Border Showdown returned to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12 Conference. The latest edition of the rivalry produced the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since the pandemic began. "You cannot replicate the energy...
KOMU
Evie Allen joins KOMU 8 News as evening anchor
Evie Allen will join KOMU 8 News this week during the evening newscasts alongside Emily Spain, Matt Beckwith and Ben Arnet. She is joining the team after spending 13 years at the ABC affiliate WSIL in southern Illinois. Learn more about Evie in the Q&A below!. Q: Tell us your...
KOMU
Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The plan was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. The plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
KOMU
Forecast: Rainy and windy Tuesday, expect colder air for end of the week
Be ready with rain gear and a jacket to brace for wind and rain today!. Winds will be breezy, becoming gusty this afternoon with gust potential up near 40mph out from the southeast, turning out from the west tonight. This wind will help aid temps out from the 40s this morning and afternoon and reach the lower 50s by evening.
KOMU
Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap
On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
KOMU
Columbia School Board to vote Monday on improvement plan for district
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will vote Monday on a Continuous School Improvement Plan created by district leaders. It's a five-year plan that every public school district in Missouri is required to create in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The...
KOMU
Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
KOMU
Two people sent to hospital Sunday after crash on I-70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Columbia. According to the Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to the call at 6:17 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the West Boulevard exit. The department posted on its Facebook page that firefighters found...
KOMU
Prosecution and defense ready to move forward with trial of Keith Comfort
COLUMBIA — Both the prosecution and defense announced Monday that they were ready to move forward with the murder trial for Keith Comfort. Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. In 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin police that he...
KOMU
Volunteers help families celebrate the last Christmas at the current Columbia Ronald McDonald House
COLUMBIA - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri (RMHC) is making progress toward moving into its new house in 2024. RMHC plans for construction on the new building to start at the end of this month or the beginning of January. Volunteers came to the current house on Monday to...
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts Kwanzaa celebration
COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a Kwanzaa celebration featuring entertainment and a Black-owned business expo on Saturday. Kunama Mtendaji led an interactive presentation on Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African heritage that occurs between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. “[This] is important because Kwanzaa is a celebration,”...
KOMU
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
KOMU
True North Columbia appoints new executive director
COLUMBIA — True North, a Columbia organization providing shelter and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual violence, announced Monday the appointment of a new executive director. Michele Snodderley was appointed to the position, bringing more than 20 years of experience working with children and families who have...
KOMU
Hearing rescheduled for Columbia man charged with murder, robbery
COLUMBIA — A former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action will next appear in court in February 2023. Jeffrey McWilliams appeared in Boone County court for a status hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
KOMU
Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years
The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
Comments / 0