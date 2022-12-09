ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
techaiapp.com

Researchers harvest electricity from wood soaking in water

Water and wood may one day be all that’s needed to provide electrical power for a household. At a time when energy is a critical issue for many millions of people worldwide, scientists in Sweden have managed to generate electricity with the help of these two renewable resources. The...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar cell fabrics to power every surface

A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a technique to print durable, flexible solar cells that are thinner than a human hair. The lightweight PV can be easily affixed to any surface like a sticker, quickly turning any surface to a productive renewable energy generator.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Good News Network

World’s First Solar Car Goes into Production – a 4 Passenger EV That Can Run on the Sun

The world’s first solar car has begun production—a 4-5 passenger EV that hails a new chapter in automotive history. The Dutch company Lightyear officially commenced assembly of its first vehicle, aptly titled ‘Lightyear 0’, becoming the first automotive firm to manufacture an electric vehicle that generates a realistic amount of charge via sunlight.
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Food Beast

Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters

Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
PRINCETON, NJ
pv-magazine-usa.com

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
csengineermag.com

Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector

Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
HackerNoon

Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy

With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
electrek.co

Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory

Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
NORMAL, IL
globalspec.com

Emerson’s new pressure-reducing regulator improves hydrogen fuel cell system performance in commercial vehicles

A pressure-reducing regulator has been designed by Emerson for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The dual stage and patented active seal design of the TESCOM HV-3500 hydrogen onboard regulator delivers steady pressure and constant hydrogen fuel supply to fuel cells in the full range of vehicle operating conditions, including acceleration, deceleration, stopping and idling.
myscience.org

New tech’s potential to significantly reduce energy storage costs

Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ,...
teslarati.com

The future of solar EVs is called into question

Due to recent economic turbulence, the future of solar EVs is being called into question. This morning, Sono Motors reservation holders were hit with a shocking notification; the company is on the verge of abandoning its solar electric vehicle project due to a lack of funds. A few weeks prior, solar EV brand Aptera announced that they would be making yet another prototype variation and pushing back its production start date. And while Lightyear Motors has begun producing its Lightyear 0 solar EVs, it is far from the scale many hoped for. So is this the end of solar EVs? It’s not immediately clear.

