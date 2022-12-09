Read full article on original website
jay
4d ago
Guaranteed these funds will only be distributed in the inner cities. LAMONT won’t allow them to be distributed in the suburbs.
Reply(1)
2
Early Christmas Gift: CT Gas Prices On A Steady Decline; Here's How Much Per Gallon
A steady drop in gas prices is bringing some much-needed relief to commuters in Connecticut and across the nation. As of Monday, Dec. 12, the statewide average for a gallon of gas was $3.36, which is 17 cents lower than the week before. The average is also 17 cents lower than what the statewide average price for a gallon of gas was in December 2021, according to AAA Northeast spokesperson Fran Mayko.
Burning wood can save you hundreds over home heating oil — Here’s how to do it in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As home energy costs continue to soar, an affordable solution may already be in your backyard. A cord of wood, which can cost between $250 and $350, can replace 150 gallons of home heating oil, according to Christopher Martin, the state forester with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental […]
hk-now.com
Update on Energy Scams, Fuel Assistance, and DEEP Recreational Trails
(December 10, 2022) —A quick note about a recent scam that Eversource customers have been reporting; if you receive a robocall claiming to be from Eversource that says your power is about to be shut off, don’t listen! Eversource confirmed its customers have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming their power was going to be shut off within hours or even minutes of receiving a call. Eversource is recommending that if you receive this kind of call report it to the police.
Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
Connecticut cities get $24.6M to turn blighted properties into housing, stores
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Properties that have deteriorated due to businesses closing, devastating fires or owner neglect will see new life as housing and stores under a series of new grants, according to a Monday announcement from Gov. Ned Lamont. The 41 properties, located in 16 municipalities and covering 86 acres, will receive a […]
Connecticut to receive $5.7 million in initial grants to improve high-speed internet access
HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Connecitcut will receive more than $5.7 million in initial grants to improve the accessibility of high-speed across the state, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Tuesday. The state is receiving a total of $5,736,568.10 in federal funding from the Biden administration’s $65 billion investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. […]
Gov. Lamont to release $24M in state funding to remediate 41 blighted properties
The properties are located across 16 towns and cities, with the purpose of putting them back into productive use.
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
wiltonbulletin.com
30+ notable business closings in Connecticut in 2022
From restaurants to stores that have been around for decades, Connecticut saw many businesses close this year. Scroll below to see some of the businesses that closed their doors this year. Stores. Closing in January. Closing in December. Closed in December. Closed in September. Closed in September. Closed in September.
NBC Connecticut
Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night
Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Region
A quick-moving storm season brought the first accumulating snowfall to the region.Here's a look at some snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service and other sources as of Monday morning, Dec. 12.If you don't see your town listed, post the total in a comment.New YorkManhattanCentral Pa…
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Gov. Lamont says he is considering income tax cut next year
The move would mean less money taken out of your paycheck each week.
When Connecticut could see flu cases peak
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With an early and active flu season in Connecticut, and across the country, emergency rooms are bustling and hospitals have been fairly full, depending on the day. “This is probably one our more robust seasons of influenza since probably the 2010-2011 season,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare’s chief epidemiologist. Wu […]
darientimes.com
Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow
Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
DoingItLocal
GOVERNOR LAMONT AND CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE UNION ANNOUNCE TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Police Union NP1 today announced that they have tentatively agreed to the terms of a new successor labor agreement. The agreement covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions.
darientimes.com
Here are the new CT laws going into effect Jan. 1: From cannabis to salary increases
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
Comments / 6