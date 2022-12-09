(December 10, 2022) —A quick note about a recent scam that Eversource customers have been reporting; if you receive a robocall claiming to be from Eversource that says your power is about to be shut off, don’t listen! Eversource confirmed its customers have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming their power was going to be shut off within hours or even minutes of receiving a call. Eversource is recommending that if you receive this kind of call report it to the police.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO