Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Dodgers: Kershaw Reveals that LA Wasn't His Only Option
Though rumors swirled about what team the pitcher would go to, he chose to stay in L.A.
Dodgers: Baseball Scout Knows Miguel Vargas is Big League Ready with the Bat
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas is ready for the big leagues at the plate; the only question is where he'll play on defense.
Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever
The Dodgers hope to add some pitching this offseason.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Takes to Internet to Thank Fans for Time in LA
Former Dodger takes time to thank the organization and its fans on social media
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels
Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.
Dodgers Favorite Punching Bag Stays in NL West
Former Padres pitcher Sean Manaea, who was historically bad against the Dodgers in 2022, stays in the NL West after signing with the Giants.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Dodgers: James Outman's Strikeout Rate 'Concerning' to Talent Evaluator
James Outman is one of the best athletes in the Dodgers' organization, but there are concerns he strikes out too much to be an everyday big leaguer.
SF Giants division rival showing interest in Evan Longoria
It seems that longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria will not be re-signing, but he could be staying in the NL West.
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Your Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered likely candidates to make some kind of win-now deal to improve the team around All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season. On Thursday, December 15th, most players who inked contracts as free agents over the summer will become trade-eligible for the first time this season, making that the unofficial beginning of dealmaking season across the league.
