Ohio Supreme Court OKs turning Octagon Earthworks from golf course to park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Newark’s ancient Octagon Earthworks can be converted to a public park after more than a century of use as a golf course, the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled. The justices ruled 5-1 Tuesday in favor of the Ohio History Connection, which already owns the land and wants to buy […]
Wayne County men plead guilty to entering Capitol building during Jan. 6 insurrection
Two Wayne County men who are brothers-in-law and co-workers have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Devin Steiner, 40, of Wooster and Adam Miller, 39, of Smithville, recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to parading, demonstrating or...
Florida AG Moody Takes Aim At Challenges To Court Candidates
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging the Florida Supreme Court to reject challenges to the eligibility of six candidates for seats on revamped state appeals courts. Moody late Tuesday filed documents at the Supreme Court disputing that the candidates are ineligible because they live
