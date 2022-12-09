Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Katie Holmes dance in stunning music video
Katie Holmes is not only an actress, writer, and director. Her new project shows off her dance moves, performing alongside dancer Benjamin Freemantle for a music video. RELATED: Katie Holmes rocks a gorgeous Falconeri outfit Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while...
Kate Hudson Rocks A Low-Cut, Crystal-Embellished Dress In New 'Entertainment Weekly' Photoshoot
Kate Hudson always dazzles on a red carpet, regardless of what she is wearing. But when she literally wears something covered in sequins and sparkles, it’s a whole different ballgame – and no else stands a chance!. Kate Hudson Wears Sparkly Carolina Herrera Dress For ‘Entertainment Weekly’
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Julia Roberts Wore a Custom Gown Plastered With George Clooney’s Face
Have you ever had such a great friendship with someone that you get commissioned a gown with their face all over it? Or is that just a Julia Roberts thing?. At the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor wore a gown plastered with pictures of BFF George Clooney’s face. Clooney was one of the honorees at the event, so this kind of makes sense, I guess.
‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit’: Whoopi Goldberg refutes Charlize Theron’s claim about reality star
US talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has baulked at Charlize Theron’s suggestion that Kim Kardashian can “get way more off the ground” than Meryl Streep.Speaking recently about the state of the entertainment industry, Theron said “the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents... has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does.”She continued to The Hollywood Reporter: “They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get way more off the ground.”Speaking about Theron’s claim on The View Thursday (8 December), Goldberg said: “I don’t think that’s true.”“Kim Kardashian cannot...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
Dancer Extraordinaire & Ellen’s Beloved DJ Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Dead At 40, Twitter Reacts To Tragic News
The world just lost a bright light in Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The post Dancer Extraordinaire & Ellen’s Beloved DJ Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Dead At 40, Twitter Reacts To Tragic News appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Maggie Gyllenhaal Graces the Gotham Awards Red Carpet in Armani Privé Cutout Dress With Beaded Embellishments
Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing her take on the little black dress. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black custom Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts at the bodice. The dress had architectural-style beading around the square cutouts, going down the center of the dress, and on the trim of the sleeves. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier. To create...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos From Her First Thanksgiving With Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez has shared a peek into her first holiday as Mrs. Affleck. The superstar posted a slideshow of pics from her blended family's Thanksgiving celebrations last night, which featured several adorable pics of...
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Dax Shepard Shared The "Disturbing" Christmas Decorations Kristen Bell Made, And They're Both Incredible And Mildly Terrifying
"I thought it had destroyed Newtonian physics as I knew it."
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
TODAY.com
Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively, daughters during PCAs speech
Stars hit the red carpet Tuesday night to celebrate audiences’ favorite pop culture moments of the year at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The two biggest awards of the night went to Ryan Reynolds and Shania Twain.Dec. 7, 2022.
Collider
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
21 Off-Beat Gangster Movies For Fans Of "Tulsa King"
You won't want to refuse what these eccentric mafia movies have to offer...
Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!. The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
Comments / 0