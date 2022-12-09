Read full article on original website
SW Louisiana Baker Needs Your Vote To Advance In Global Baking Contest
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Join Us For Canines & Cocktails At The Lake Charles Paramount Room
Come and support local art and culture while helping a few furry friends find a forever home just in time for Christmas. Friday, December 16th, 2022, join us for "Canines & Cocktails: A Night of Fine Dining” presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum and SWLA food guru Chef Amanda Cusey!
Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Here’s Your First Look Inside The New Horseshoe Casino In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everybody has heard the all-new Caesars Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Resort is slated to open on December 12 at 12 noon. As previously mentioned, Caesars Entertainment bought the former Isle of Capri Casino, which has been amazingly transformed into the iconic Horseshoe. The fabulous grand opening event is today,...
