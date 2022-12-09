Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO