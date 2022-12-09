ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Bluff, LA

Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

