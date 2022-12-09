ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

930 AM KMPT

DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith

My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
BUTTE, MT
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth

It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Severe driving conditions on I-15

MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
MISSOULA, MT
Char-Koosta News

Making food like grandma used to make

DIXON —Trina Fyant started her business, Qene’s catering in 2016. Initially, the operation was something Fyant did as a side gig, but it became her full-time career in 2018. “I hadn't really seen it as a business at first. I really enjoyed just cooking for people and feeding...
DIXON, MT
NBCMontana

Supply shortages at local pharmacies leave people concerned

MISSOULA, Mont. — Many customers at locally owned pharmacies are noticing shelves stocked one day but almost empty the next day. "Sometimes we have to shop around and look around for things. Sometimes they're not coming in that day. Sometimes it's a two- to three-day wait for some items," said Corey Heffernan, pharmacist at Palmer Drug.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing woman from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
