Suggestions For Missoula’s Uplifting End Of Year Giving
The end of the year is coming soon. This is a great opportunity to take a look at local organizations that can use your help. Missoula has so many great organizations that are here to help our friends and neighbors. The need is growing. We work with a lot of...
DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
AniMeals runs pet food drive for winter months
AniMeals in Missoula is running a pet food drive to support local community and animal shelters during the holidays.
It’s a KYSSMAS Miracle: You Help Raise Record $51,000 For Kids
If there's ever a debate about the generosity of Montanans, it could be settled quickly by showing the results from the 26th annual KYSSMAS for Kids, which broke the $50,000 threshold for the first time in history. That's the amazing news a week after the annual auction and fundraiser took...
The Wren becomes downtown Missoula’s latest unique hotel
Downtown Missoula's newest hotel -- the Wren -- held its grand opening on Friday. MTN News got a sneak peek inside.
Missoula County abandons “lost” 1800s wagon road
According to the county, the historic wagon trail has been known as the Bitterroot Trail, the Missoula-Skalkaho Road, and the Missoula to Stevensville Road.
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth
It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
City releases design concept for Missoula’s #1 fun destination
It's not the final plan, but for the first time, planners with the City of Missoula are giving us a look at the "design concept" for the future of Marshall Mountain. And that could pave the way for the city to assume full ownership of the site in 2023. Marshall...
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
Making food like grandma used to make
DIXON —Trina Fyant started her business, Qene’s catering in 2016. Initially, the operation was something Fyant did as a side gig, but it became her full-time career in 2018. “I hadn't really seen it as a business at first. I really enjoyed just cooking for people and feeding...
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
Supply shortages at local pharmacies leave people concerned
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many customers at locally owned pharmacies are noticing shelves stocked one day but almost empty the next day. "Sometimes we have to shop around and look around for things. Sometimes they're not coming in that day. Sometimes it's a two- to three-day wait for some items," said Corey Heffernan, pharmacist at Palmer Drug.
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
