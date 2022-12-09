ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Here's how the Packers could be eliminated from playoff contention by end of Week 15

By Zach Kruse
 5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are on a bye and cannot be eliminated from playoff contention during Week 14. However, Matt LaFleur’s 5-8 team is only guaranteed one more meaningful game at this point.

Earlier Friday, we highlighted one possible path to the postseason for the Packers. Now, it’s time for the flipside: here’s how the Packers can be eliminated from postseason contention by the end of Week 15.

The Packers will be eliminated if the following results happen over the next two weeks:

– Week 14: Giants beat Eagles

– Week 14: Seahawks beat Panthers

– Week 15: Seahawks beat 49ers

– Week 15: Rams beat Packers

If the first three results happen, the Packers will go into “Monday Night Football” on Dec. 19 facing an elimination game. For all intents and purposes, all remaining games are elimination games for the Packers. But it can become official as soon as the end of Week 15.

This is important because the Packers will have a decision to make the second they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs: Will Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love start at quarterback?

Following the visit from the Rams, the Packers finish the 2022 season with games against the Dolphins, Vikings and Lions.

It’s possible, if four results happen over the next two weeks, that the Packers will need to make a big decision at quarterback for the final three games of 2022.

