Read full article on original website
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan Capitol Commission gets new head as Democrats prepare to take control of Legislature
After years of continuous leadership, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is changing hands. The commission is responsible for managing and maintaining the state capitol building and grounds. At Monday’s meeting, the group unanimously voted current commissioner Bill Kandler as its new chair. Kandler, who has also been a lobbyist...
interlochenpublicradio.org
What’s next for the earned income tax credit in Michigan? Lawmakers say we'll find out next year.
When Michigan lawmakers adjourned last week, they left many priorities sitting on the table. That includes an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit. The federal credit offers tax breaks depending on income-level and number of dependents. Michigan offers its own version, using a percentage of that amount. Supporters would...
Comments / 0