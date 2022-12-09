ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Capitol Commission gets new head as Democrats prepare to take control of Legislature

After years of continuous leadership, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is changing hands. The commission is responsible for managing and maintaining the state capitol building and grounds. At Monday’s meeting, the group unanimously voted current commissioner Bill Kandler as its new chair. Kandler, who has also been a lobbyist...
