4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a month...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where the deaths of a young boy and his mother were reported, and it delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South.
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee — which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho — identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up from five deaths in 2019 and 10 in 2018. In all but one...
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country Tuesday spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw much of the central United States bracing for blizzard-like conditions. Sherriff's deputies, firefighters, volunteers...
Missing skier found dead at resort as snow blankets Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Search and rescue crews located the body of a skier who had gone missing at Solitude Mountain Resort a day earlier, as snow continued to blanket Utah and the state's ski resorts throughout the Wasatch Range. Salt Lake County law enforcement told KSL-TV that...
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big...
Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
