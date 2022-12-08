Congregational Church holds Victorian tea

After passing through the entrance of the Congregational Church of Faribault Thursday afternoon, visitors may have felt they’d traveled back in time to an old England.

The church hosted a Victorian-themed tea, where several staff members were dressed in handmade clothes that reflected the old era of England. The event was a way to bring people in for an entertaining post-COVID holiday get-together.

“We’re one of the first churches in Faribault,” said Shirley Rainey, who came up with the Victorian-tea idea. “So, we thought, gosh, maybe people would like to take the tour and see the story of the window. … Victorian just seems like a good opportunity at Christmastime.”

Rainey explained that this is the first event of its kind at the church.

“… but hopefully we’ll do it again,” she said. “Maybe with a different theme.” In terms of ideas for next year, Rainey said the team has nothing yet but “We’re kind of excited though about planning for next year.”

The stained-glass window in the sanctuary of the Congregational Church of Faribault was installed in 1918 or 1919, according to Carroll Springmeyer, who gave a tour of the church before the sit-down tea time. It was made by Louis Comfort Tiffany , a famous American artist known for his stained-glass work.

It didn’t take long to go from the idea to the actual event.

“We just threw it together very quickly, because the season was coming up,” Rainey said. “The idea came about, I think, a month ago. COVID has affected all of our lives, and we used to have pancake suppers and ham dinners. So, we thought, ‘Well what can we have now that’s appropriate, now that people are gathering again?’ So, we thought this was something new and different.”

The idea was rooted in the church’s history, as well.

“A long time ago, for 19 years, the church had a holiday dinner,” Springmeyer said. “Pretty soon people got older or left the church and that (phased out). So, we were known for our holiday dinners.”

Inside the sanctuary, sunlight poured in through the yellow, stained-glass windows, providing a warm hue to the open room and high ceiling.

At the front of the room, was a massive and intricate stained-glass window that is more than a century old. It features an image of the three women who arrived at Jesus’ tomb, only to discover that He had risen.