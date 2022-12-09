The massive storm bearing down on Wyoming and Nebraska today started later than expected, but the impacts will be felt through at least Thursday and maybe Friday. Forecasters say how much snow falls over the next 24 hours depends on how much moisture the system can draw in from the south. Rawlins and Saratoga will receive at least seven or eight inches of snow – and as much as 15 inches. Meteorologist Michel Natoli with the National Weather Service said the high-low forecast is the result of competing weather models.

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO