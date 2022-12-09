Read full article on original website
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York
As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Greece housing development slowed over struggles to get RG&E power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A lot of our investigations into RG&E exposed problems with enormous bills, customer service and surprise shut-offs. Tonight, we turn our camera onto a housing development that has slowed because builders say it cannot get RG&E to show up and provide power. “This is considered the third phase...
What Upstate NY airports are among those with most delays in the nation?
Two airports in Upstate New York are among the 30 airports with the most delays in the U.S., according to a recent list from Stacker. Albany International Airport ranked No. 29 for delays and Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranked No. 27. The list includes a total of 100 airports. Stacker...
Nine Spot Brewing open on Monroe Ave. in Rochester
The brewery is open every day, except Tuesdays.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
Clifton Springs residents concerned over alleged odors from G.W. Lisk
"I cannot live in a neighborhood where a factory is allowed to emit into the air a substance that smells that bad."
Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
Secondhand store owners see progress for Rochester as shoppers come out
Those we ran into out doing their holiday shopping preferred searching through these unique items for gifts.
WHEC TV-10
Mortgage companies try to right wrongs of Monroe County’s redlining history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new state report shows people of color in the Rochester region are still feeling the effects of redlining decades after it was first exposed. Mortgage companies are trying to make up for it. It typically comes down to three things when a lender is determining...
Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore
HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
NY family searches for student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
gvhealthnews.com
Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
Government Technology
New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data
(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022
Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
Photos: Sea Breeze holds annual “Holiday Parade of Lights”
Organizers said it's been great to have everyone back enjoying each other again.
A student from St. John Fisher University remains missing; Prayer held for him in hometown
Kenny's last known whereabouts was in the City of Montélimar in France on December 3.
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
