Canandaigua, NY

progressivegrocer.com

Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York

As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
whcuradio.com

Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
BATH, NY
Oswego County Today

Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore

HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
HANNIBAL, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport

After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
BROCKPORT, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
ROCHESTER, NY
Government Technology

New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data

(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022

Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
ROCHESTER, NY

