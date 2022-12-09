ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO