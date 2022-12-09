Where Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. ranks among rookies after recent streak

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Smith Jr. set a career high in scoring and continued a hot-shooting run on Thursday in the Houston Rockets‘ road loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Smith produced a team-high 23 points, four rebounds and one blocked shot in 34 minutes of work in the 118-109 loss. He made a season-high nine field goals on 13 attempts, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, as the Rockets fell to 7-18 on the season.

The third pick put up 10 points in the second quarter and stayed hot from beyond the arc. The Rockets, as a whole, struggled to match the Spurs’ energy and effort, but Smith was among the few bright spots in the contest.

“He was great,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “When the ball moved, he got good looks. I put him at the five some, he got some pick and pops, which were good. He played a good game.”

The performance continued a strong run by Smith after a slow start.

He averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on 28.6% shooting from 3-point range during his first 12 games of the season. In the 12 games since, Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds on 44% shooting from 3-point range.

Smith had a run of six games with at least three 3-pointers in that stretch, which was the second-longest such streak by a rookie. He is first in 3s among the rookie class since Nov. 14 with 33 and is second in scoring with 171 points.

His run has him among the rookie leaders in several areas this season.

Points: 4th (12.3)

4th (12.3) Rebounds: 1st (6.9)

1st (6.9) Blocks: 3rd (23)

3rd (23) Field goals: 4th (99)

4th (99) 3-point percentage: 7th (36.6)

7th (36.6) Total 3s: 1st (53)

1st (53) Double-doubles: T-1st (4)

The 20-year-old knew it was only a matter of time until he would snap his cold spell. He vowed to continue to play the same way during that stretch knowing that would be the key and that is beginning to show.

Smith looks to be settling in on the court and is showcasing his ability as a shooter. He continues to contribute on both ends of the court and is emerging as one of the most productive rookies this season in Houston after a slow start.