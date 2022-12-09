The Eagles held a 52-48 lead at the end of the third quarter Tuesday night but could not hold on In a 68-56 loss at Rockmart. Excel was still within four points with 2:17 remaining and had several offensive chances, but could not capitalize. The host Yellow Jackets pulled away in the final minute and converted free throws down the stretch to complete their comeback. Rockmart outscored ECA 20-4 in the final period.

ROCKMART, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO