Cartersville, GA

bartowsportszone.com

Lady Canes, Hurricanes drop non-region games at Sonoraville

The Cartersville girls and boys basketball teams lost non-region matchups at Sonoraville Tuesday night. The Lady Canes lost 66-42 while the Canes fell to the Phoenix, 70-56. Cartersville narrowed an early 13-point deficit to six by halftime but host Sonoraville outscored the Lady Canes 20-7 in the third quarter to take control.
CALHOUN, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Excel stumbles in fourth quarter at Rockmart

The Eagles held a 52-48 lead at the end of the third quarter Tuesday night but could not hold on In a 68-56 loss at Rockmart. Excel was still within four points with 2:17 remaining and had several offensive chances, but could not capitalize. The host Yellow Jackets pulled away in the final minute and converted free throws down the stretch to complete their comeback. Rockmart outscored ECA 20-4 in the final period.
ROCKMART, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Athletes Beyond Bartow

Athletes Beyond Bartow: Shealy, Syracuse to play for national title; Lawrence leads Jags to win. Former Cartersville High quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an eight-game road losing streak Sunday as they won at the Tennessee Titans, 36-22. The 23-year-old signal caller, coming off a week with some missed practice time due to a toe injury, scored four touchdowns in the victory.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

