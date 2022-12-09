Read full article on original website
The Cartersville girls and boys basketball teams lost non-region matchups at Sonoraville Tuesday night. The Lady Canes lost 66-42 while the Canes fell to the Phoenix, 70-56. Cartersville narrowed an early 13-point deficit to six by halftime but host Sonoraville outscored the Lady Canes 20-7 in the third quarter to take control.
The Eagles held a 52-48 lead at the end of the third quarter Tuesday night but could not hold on In a 68-56 loss at Rockmart. Excel was still within four points with 2:17 remaining and had several offensive chances, but could not capitalize. The host Yellow Jackets pulled away in the final minute and converted free throws down the stretch to complete their comeback. Rockmart outscored ECA 20-4 in the final period.
Athletes Beyond Bartow: Shealy, Syracuse to play for national title; Lawrence leads Jags to win. Former Cartersville High quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an eight-game road losing streak Sunday as they won at the Tennessee Titans, 36-22. The 23-year-old signal caller, coming off a week with some missed practice time due to a toe injury, scored four touchdowns in the victory.
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body was found in a parking lot across the street from a hotel Tuesday morning, police said. Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News at 10:40 a.m. officers received reports of a deceased person in an empty parking lot across the street from the Budgetel Inn on Industrial Boulevard.
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
CUSTOMERS will no longer be able to shop at certain Kroger stores. At the end of the week, the grocery retailer will close a location in Atlanta, Georgia reports local Fox 5 news outlet. The store, which has had its doors open for nearly 50 years, will shutdown because its...
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead at a car dealership in the Snellville area of south Gwinnett County Friday afternoon. Gwinnett County police homicide detectives were called to Annistown Road and Centerville Highway at 2:30 p.m. Amid rainy conditions, investigators set up crime scene tape and roped off access to the parking lot of Royal Court Motors. The intersection is near a Walmart Supercenter and a Walgreens, just outside of the City of Snellville.
Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Fire Department reported several injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 285 NB between Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway Monday morning. A driver called East Point police about an accident on I-285 north involving a semi tuck. EPFD arrived to the...
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
