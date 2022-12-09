ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartowsportszone.com

Lady Canes, Hurricanes drop non-region games at Sonoraville

The Cartersville girls and boys basketball teams lost non-region matchups at Sonoraville Tuesday night. The Lady Canes lost 66-42 while the Canes fell to the Phoenix, 70-56. Cartersville narrowed an early 13-point deficit to six by halftime but host Sonoraville outscored the Lady Canes 20-7 in the third quarter to take control.
CALHOUN, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Excel stumbles in fourth quarter at Rockmart

The Eagles held a 52-48 lead at the end of the third quarter Tuesday night but could not hold on In a 68-56 loss at Rockmart. Excel was still within four points with 2:17 remaining and had several offensive chances, but could not capitalize. The host Yellow Jackets pulled away in the final minute and converted free throws down the stretch to complete their comeback. Rockmart outscored ECA 20-4 in the final period.
ROCKMART, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Athletes Beyond Bartow

Athletes Beyond Bartow: Shealy, Syracuse to play for national title; Lawrence leads Jags to win. Former Cartersville High quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an eight-game road losing streak Sunday as they won at the Tennessee Titans, 36-22. The 23-year-old signal caller, coming off a week with some missed practice time due to a toe injury, scored four touchdowns in the victory.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community

The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot, killed at Snellville car dealership, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead at a car dealership in the Snellville area of south Gwinnett County Friday afternoon. Gwinnett County police homicide detectives were called to Annistown Road and Centerville Highway at 2:30 p.m. Amid rainy conditions, investigators set up crime scene tape and roped off access to the parking lot of Royal Court Motors. The intersection is near a Walmart Supercenter and a Walgreens, just outside of the City of Snellville.
SNELLVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup

Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy