Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
COVID hospitalizations are increasing throughout the state. The last time California had over 4,000 people in the hospital with COVID was in July. "I think the challenge is that the numbers are rising and we don't know where this peak will plateau," said Dr. Jahan Fahimi, medical director of the Emergency Department at UCSF. Dr. Jahan Fahimi says their hospital is not stressed yet. "In many cases, its patients who are hospitalized for something else who also happen to have COVID. It's not necessarily that COVID itself that is causing them to be hospitalized," said Dr. Fahimi. RELATED: Flu, COVID cases surging in CA; CDC suggests masking indoors to minimize spread As hospitalizations increase, statewide transmission levels are changing. According to the CDC, the majority of the state is in yellow meaning under the medium COVID -19 community levels of transmission. "We have seen our numbers sort of subtly increasing since mid-October. Yesterday, we moved from CDC's yellow into CDC medium level," said Dr. Joanna Locke, COVID clinical guidance lead for Alameda County Health Department. In Alameda County, as of Thursday, the seven-day average case rate is 21 cases per 100,000 residents and 149 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. Now, they are updating their mask requirements. County health officials say that per California state law, they must now re-implement mask requirements in high-risk settings besides healthcare. These include:
- Homeless shelters
- Emergency shelters
- Heating and cooling centers (staff and residents)
- Alameda Co. correctional and detention facilities
