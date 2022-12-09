Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
New Smyrna Beach residents seek answers on hurricane damage
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in parts of Volusia County are still looking for answers as to what will be done next following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. $858 million worth of damages were reported in the county from Nicole and Ian. $51 million of that is in New Smyrna Beach.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
wmfe.org
Daytona Beach shipwreck is helping with post-Ian recovery
What is most likely a shipwreck from the 1800s has been uncovered in Daytona Beach by historic erosion brought about by two back-to-back hurricanes. The discovery is helping to bring international attention to an area hard-hit by the storms. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding, wind damage and loss of life...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores residents to meet and discuss recovery efforts
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Recovery efforts from hurricane Nicole have been a long and tedious process in Volusia County. Damage caused by hurricanes this year is leading residents to ensure property along the coast is prepared for future storms. Several condominium owners and local businesses will meet Monday...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
wogx.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
flaglerlive.com
April Groundbreaking for 100-Room Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach, With Opening in Fall of 2024
Groundbreaking at the 100-room Margaritaville Hotel planned for the center of Flagler Beach is expected in April, and the hotel should open to iuts first guests in the fall of 2024, the city’s planning director, Larry Torino, said. The 65,000 square-foot building will be built in place of the...
mynews13.com
Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection
VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
UPDATE: Teenage girl reported missing in Daytona Beach located, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A girl reported missing in Daytona Beach has been found safe according to police. Daytona Beach police said the teenage girl who was reported missing has been located. Original report:. Police in Daytona Beach are seeking the public’s help to find a teenage girl who...
Zaxby’s to Expand Central Florida Footprint
“The business model and the brand itself is like a family. We had looked at other franchises and it just didn’t mesh. Zaxby’s had similar values to ours, was on the right trajectory, and Zach (the founder) is an amazing man.”
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre woman killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway
(WOLF) — A local attorney's daughter was one of three victims killed by a wrong-way driver on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. Sources say the accident happened around 2:20 AM Sunday when an oncoming pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, and two others.
palmcoastobserver.com
New year, new dunes: County engineer secures $12.6 million to fund sand for eroded coastline
There are few things that Flagler County residents cherish more than its beaches. Years of hurricanes, high-tides and storms have eroded most, if not all, of the shoreline’s protective dunes. But County Engineer Faith Alkhatib has managed to secure good news for the county’s shoreline:. In January 2023,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Letter: Ormond Beach resident remembers mother, who has a park named after her
We get the name solstice from the Latin words sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). Long ago during the Winter Solstice of 1909, the darkest day of the year when the sun stood still, something magical happened. There was much rejoicing for on the very next day, Baby Ethel was born in Harlem, and the days grew brighter.
fox35orlando.com
Residents of homes damaged by Hurricane Nicole worried about strong storm
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It's been exactly one month since Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes in Volusia County and the storm in the Northern Atlantic this weekend is worrying homeowners along the coast. A strong storm in the Northern Atlantic is creating larger waves along the Florida coast this weekend, which...
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Alleged wrong-way driver ran into woods, didn't call 911 for help after deadly crash
The search continues for an alleged wrong-way driver who crashed into a vehicle on Sunday in Volusia County – killing three people – and then ran into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way...
Car hauler on fire causes roadblock on I-95
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A car hauler on fire is causing “significant roadblock” on Interstate 95 as firefighters respond to the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened sometime after 8 p.m. on I-95 northbound at mile marker 195 near Rockledge. The hauler fire was not...
Video shows woman allegedly abusing disabled man in her care at community center
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested earlier this month after video recorded last month showed her abusing a disabled man in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Detectives said someone called them Nov. 22 to...
