New Smyrna Beach, FL

mynews13.com

New Smyrna Beach residents seek answers on hurricane damage

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in parts of Volusia County are still looking for answers as to what will be done next following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. $858 million worth of damages were reported in the county from Nicole and Ian. $51 million of that is in New Smyrna Beach.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
wmfe.org

Daytona Beach shipwreck is helping with post-Ian recovery

What is most likely a shipwreck from the 1800s has been uncovered in Daytona Beach by historic erosion brought about by two back-to-back hurricanes. The discovery is helping to bring international attention to an area hard-hit by the storms. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding, wind damage and loss of life...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection

VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre woman killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway

(WOLF) — A local attorney's daughter was one of three victims killed by a wrong-way driver on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. Sources say the accident happened around 2:20 AM Sunday when an oncoming pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, and two others.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL

