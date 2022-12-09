Read full article on original website
Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday said she wants to give the state more time to carry out executions after a series of failed lethal injections. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices to alter a longstanding rule that limits its execution warrants to a single date. It is the first change requested by Ivey after announcing a “top-to-bottom” review of execution procedures. Alabama prison officials called off two recent lethal injections after last-minute legal appeals and difficulties by the execution team in connecting an IV line to the inmate.
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. In the session that began Monday, legislators discussed a proposal that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave the state-created insurer of last resort and rejoin the private market. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and boost state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes. The Senate and House bills on home insurance are identical, meaning the measure should sail through the Republican-dominated Legislature.
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture only add to the toll of this year’s ongoing outbreak that has prompted officials to kill more than 53 million birds in 47 states. Several other bird flu cases have been confirmed this month in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri and Colorado. Officials say the virus doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health, but the outbreak has contributed to rising prices of eggs, chicken and turkey.
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes in Michigan have agreed with the state and federal governments on a revised fishing policy for parts of the Great Lakes. The tentative deal covers sections of Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Superior included in an 1836 treaty that ceded tribal lands but provided continued hunting and fishing rights. It involves issues that have divided tribal commercial fishing operations and state-licensed sport anglers, such as tribal use of gill nets to catch prized species such as lake trout. The agreement would last 24 years and needs approval of a federal judge.
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hearing has begun that will decide whether to overturn the conviction of a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people have since confessed to committing. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is backing Lamar Johnson in his effort to vacate his conviction. But the Missouri attorney general’s office says Johnson was rightfully convicted and should remain in prison. The hearing is expected to last all week. Johnson was convicted in 1995 of killing Marcus Boyd over a $40 drug debt and received a life sentence. James Howard, who is serving a life sentence for an unrelated murder, testified Monday that he and another man killed Boyd.
More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning. Over 7,500 people are without power as customers are waking up to yet another series of outages. The outage stretches throughout Pebble and...
