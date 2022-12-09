In 2020, consumers found themselves with an excess of time and funds, thanks to both stay-at-home and stimulus measures introduced after the pandemic began. This simple combination led to astounding growth in freight demand, driven mainly by the flow of consumer goods. At the same time, previously established supply chains were thrown into disarray — for instance, farmers were tasked with redirecting a large portion of their produce from restaurants (which had been closed or otherwise bridled) to grocery stores. 2020 thus became a year in which logistics received its due attention.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO