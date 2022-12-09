Read full article on original website
Big name freight companies partner on new API standard
Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight announced last week that they have partnered to create the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) in order for industry leaders to come together and build a standard for full truckload freight appointment scheduling. This will be the “freight industry’s first formal set of appointment scheduling...
Full speed ahead: Bringing autonomous trucks to the road
The growing severity of the driver shortage, combined with a shrinking number of predictable and set routes and increasing customer demands, is putting the spotlight once again on autonomous trucks. While the technology continues to evolve and show promise, it can sometimes be difficult to separate hype from reality and overpromises from viable ROI.
Trucking VP goes for a ride-along; here’s what he learned – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is joined in the studio by Matt McLelland, Covenant’s VP of sustainability and innovation. McLelland just got back from a three-day, two-night tour of the road with one of his drivers, Thomas Morgan. We’ll find out what he learned while between the white lines.
Are FreightTech companies in trouble in 2023?
As articles about tech company retrenchment have become a fixture in news cycles recently, FreightWaves Research set out to ask a simple question: What will next year look like for startups in the FreightTech space?. The answer seems to be that it depends what part of FreightTech you’re looking at....
Embark, DHL Supply Chain tackle autonomous trucking roadblocks through long-standing partnership
The world still hasn’t seen the widespread presence of self-driving trucks on the road, but the transportation industry is diligently working to make this a reality. While autonomous trucks are already being tested and making deliveries every day along dedicated routes, questions about how autonomous trucks will interact, and exist in, their environments still need to be answered.
Webinar: How weather monitoring can save you $1M in your freight business
Each day your drivers have one goal: to get home safely. But as everyday weather becomes more volatile than ever before, conditions like wind, rain and snow make it harder and harder. The goal of your customers remains the same: to get their deliveries on time. You are trying to...
Freightos unit adds digital booking for North America LTL freight
North American freight forwarders now have the ability to comparison shop and make instant electronic bookings with less-than-truckload carriers through Freightos, a rapidly growing digital marketplace for international air and ocean shipments. The development takes digital rate management to the next level and eventually will allow logistics companies to reserve...
Skou stepping down as Maersk CEO at end of year
The world’s second-largest container shipping operator is about to have a new boss. Soren Skou, the CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk, will retire at the end of this year. Vincent Clerc, currently CEO of the group’s ocean and logistics division, has been appointed the new CEO, effective Jan. 1.
Rocky road on the way in 2023?
In 2020, consumers found themselves with an excess of time and funds, thanks to both stay-at-home and stimulus measures introduced after the pandemic began. This simple combination led to astounding growth in freight demand, driven mainly by the flow of consumer goods. At the same time, previously established supply chains were thrown into disarray — for instance, farmers were tasked with redirecting a large portion of their produce from restaurants (which had been closed or otherwise bridled) to grocery stores. 2020 thus became a year in which logistics received its due attention.
ArcBest CFO to retire; company to begin search for replacement
ArcBest said Monday CFO David Cobb will retire in October 2023. The company has initiated a search for his replacement. Cobb’s 17-year career at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) saw the company more than double revenue to north of $5 billion. Over that time, the company has built out an asset-light transportation and logistics offering that rivals the size of its legacy LTL operations. ArcBest took a big step toward equaling the sizes of the two units last year when it acquired truckload brokerage MoLo Solutions, which generated $600 million in revenue at the time.
Outrider puts the (robotic) arm to autonomous yard trucks
Disconnecting brake and electric lines from yard tractors and connecting them to semi-trailer and chassis happens 6 billion times annually in 10 million tractor-trailers around the world. To move these trailers, truck drivers manually connect pressurized brake lines to trailers. That releases the parking brake, allowing trailers to move around...
Yellow to alter proposed network changes after listening to Teamsters
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has notified the Teamsters that it will make modifications to the second phase of its network consolidation, according to a memo from a union official to the rank and file. A Monday statement from Teamsters National Freight Director John Murphy to local unions says Yellow is...
Motive lays off 6% of workforce, blames slowing demand
Motive, formerly KeepTruckin, has laid off 237 workers — about 6% of its workforce — amid operating cost constraints and demand issues faced by the San Francisco-based freight solutions provider. Motive CEO Shoaib Makani said the company experienced rapid growth, increasing from 1,450 to 3,700 employees over the...
Stellantis to close Illinois auto factory in February, lay off 1,350 workers
Auto manufacturer Stellantis announced Friday it is shutting down an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, citing the high cost of making electric vehicles. The Belvidere plant, which makes the Jeep Cherokee SUV, employs about 1,350 workers who will be laid off when the facility is closed by the end of February.
Lyft drivers to receive discounted charging with EVgo
One of the core advantages of owning an electric vehicle over a gas-powered one is that, despite the higher upfront cost, charging and maintaining it is typically significantly less expensive. For Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) drivers, it just got even cheaper when the company on Tuesday, announced a new discounted charging...
Trimble to acquire transportation management platform Transporeon for $1.9B
Technology solutions provider Trimble Inc. has announced it will acquire German logistics company Transporeon, which uses a cloud-based TMS to connect carriers, logistics service providers and shippers. The all-cash deal unveiled Monday is valued at $1.98 billion and expected to close in the first half of 2023. Rob Painter, Trimble’s...
Class I railroads earn environmental accolades
A number of Class I railroads have recently earned recognition for efforts to follow guidelines promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) values. Rail technology provider Wabtec also received accolades for its battery-electric locomotives. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DSJI) named CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) and...
