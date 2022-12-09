Read full article on original website
How Much Does the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Cost?
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has official pricing. See how much the GMC Sierra 1500 costs and what comes standard. Is it worth it? The post How Much Does the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Ford Megazilla crate engine revealed with 615 hp
Ford revealed its new Megazilla crate engine last week in Indianapolis during the city's annual Performance Racing Industry trade show. First announced at the same event two years ago, the Megazilla is an uprated version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty pickup truck, and is already offered as a crate engine.
MotorAuthority
Ford Megazilla, Donkervoort F22: Car News Headlines
Ford has a new version of its monster 7.3-liter V-8 known to fans as Godzilla. The new version has been nicknamed the Megazilla, and it boasts even more power and torque. The Megazilla is set to join the Godzilla in Ford's crate engine portfolio next year. Dutch performance marque Donkervoort...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Body Shown In Spy Images And Video From Giga Texas
The Tesla Cybertruck has been a long time coming, and it still hasn't arrived. We also still know very little about the production version. However, this is typically how Tesla operates, and it seems the popular electric truck is really coming to market soon. Now, we have a video and multiple spy shots of the massive truck from Giga Texas.
gmauthority.com
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1980-2000: Northstar And SUVs
During the 1980s and 1990s, the look and performance of Cadillac would change greatly. Reductions in size would continue, a compact sedan based on the Chevy Cavalier would prove a disappointment, and a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz SL convertibles would arrive with fresh Italian styling. A new engine platform would be the standard of performance in Cadillac coupes and sedans, and in the late-1990s, SUVs would enter the Cadillac lineup, as luxurious family-haulers would come into demand.
MotorAuthority
Donkervoort F22 is a wilder follow up to the D8
Donkervoort on Sunday revealed the F22 as its follow-up to the D8 series of track cars. The F22 is a larger, more civilized car than Donkervoort's typical track machines, with more space and added comfort features, though its performance is still unmatched in many respects, such as the claimed ability to deliver 2.15 g of lateral acceleration, as well as a dry weight of about 1,650 pounds.
insideevs.com
Judge Says Tesla Must Upgrade Owner's FSD Computer Free Of Charge
Tesla was recently ordered by a judge to upgrade an owner's self-driving computer system. This is so the customer can actually begin to use the Full Self-Driving beta software he paid for, without having to pay extra now. Other Tesla customers appear to be in a similar situation, so it will interesting to see how this all plays out.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks
There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 3: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 nominee
Can the swan song for the turbocharged 5-cylinder take the win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023? It’s fun enough that it might. The Audi RS 3 has made it to the final round in the award competition by planting its flag in the fun-to-drive category with expressive styling, a distinctive exhaust note, and mechanical changes that aim to delight the driver.
2023 Kia Sportage: Shaking the Misconceptions to Be a Surprisingly Good Compact SUV
Forget the early models of the Kia Sportage. The new 2023 version is an excellent compact SUV; here's why. The post 2023 Kia Sportage: Shaking the Misconceptions to Be a Surprisingly Good Compact SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500
Check out this 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ram 1500 head-to-head comparison and find out what each pickup truck has to offer. The post 2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Honda Ridgeline: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the first mainstream truck from Honda in the USA, the Ridgeline has been a hit with small truck owners. As a model designed to compete in the compact to mid-size pickup truck class, it's proved to impress more than just Honda loyalists. As the truck shares much with other Honda SUV models, it comes as no surprise that it fares well in our tests. For 2023, the Ridgeline continues its quest to capture its sales piece of the pie from the small truck market.
US News and World Report
How Far Can a Tesla Go?
Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
What the 2 Biggest EV Purchase Changes in 2022 Mean for Consumers
Major rules regarding electric vehicles were announced in 2022, at both the federal and state levels. As it becomes both more economically feasible as well as politically popular, laws and requirements were inked that will affect the car industry as a whole and consumers of automobiles in the U.S. in the years to come.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
3 Reliable Small SUVs Under $80,000 for Those Who Want More
The reliable small SUVs on list include the 2022 BMW X4, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, and the 2022 Kia Sportage. The post 3 Reliable Small SUVs Under $80,000 for Those Who Want More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 SUVs for Teens Under $30,000 With a Stress-Free Ownership Experience
The best SUVs for teens under $30,000 are the 2023 Subaru Forester, the 2023 Mazda CX-5, and the 2023 Toyota RAV4. The post 3 SUVs for Teens Under $30,000 With a Stress-Free Ownership Experience appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
