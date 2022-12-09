As the first mainstream truck from Honda in the USA, the Ridgeline has been a hit with small truck owners. As a model designed to compete in the compact to mid-size pickup truck class, it's proved to impress more than just Honda loyalists. As the truck shares much with other Honda SUV models, it comes as no surprise that it fares well in our tests. For 2023, the Ridgeline continues its quest to capture its sales piece of the pie from the small truck market.

