ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dyslexia is a feature, not a flaw, at student exhibition

By , By Janos Gereben | Special to The Examiner |, Dyslexic Dictionary
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDIlI_0jdNqpSn00
Gil Gershoni’s “See the Bigger Picture,” “Everything is Negotiable” and “Break Through the Noise,” images on display at Dyslexic Dictionary exhibition at Arion Press Gallery through Dec. 22.

Dozens of dyslexic students from across the Bay Area have created artwork to be shown at an exhibition in San Francisco’s Arion Press Gallery beginning Dec. 14.

Gil Gershoni, executive producer of Dyslexic Dictionary that includes the student show , says his goal is “to change the prism through which we, as a society, but especially our youth, view dyslexia.

”Yes, dyslexia makes a few things — like reading and writing — more challenging,” says Gershoni, who has dyslexia. “But it also supercharges our abilities in many other ways. The goal is to reframe dyslexia as an asset, a hyper-ability, rather than a disability.”

Students chose a word that represents what dyslexia means to them and paired it with evocative renderings that capture their experience as dyslexics.

Students in the Bay Area with dyslexia have been and continue to be invited to submit their artwork as a postcard after downloading the template from DyslexicDictionary.com. The project will continue through 2023, and after the Arion exhibition closes, the postcards can be seen online .

Among exhibiting students, Robin Zellweger, age 13, said, “The inspiring art I saw made me think that one of the benefits of having dyslexia is creativity. I hope the whole world notices that dyslexia is an advantage.”

”The exhibit made me feel like dyslexia is appreciated,” said Alizee Picault-Haulin, age 12. “There was one piece of art that was a dress made out of wood. That showed me one way that people with dyslexia think differently.”

{span}According to the International Dyslexia Association, people with dyslexia experience difficulty reading but also struggle with spelling, writing, pronouncing words and other language skills. It affects people of all backgrounds and intellectual levels. Dyslexics can be capable or even gifted in areas such as art, computer science, design, drama, electronics, math, mechanics, music, physics, sales, and sports. Some well-known figures with dyslexia include Albert Einstein, Muhammed Ali, Stephen Hawking, Robin Williams, Cher and many others. {/span}

Gershoni, who developed the Dyslexic Dictionary, is owner of Gershoni Creative, a San Francisco design agency whose clients include Apple and Spotify; Gershoni is also the founder of Dyslexic Design Thinking.

The students’ exhibition at Arion overlaps through Dec. 22 with the Dyslexic Dictionary show by Gershoni and eight dyslexic artists “invited to explore and redefine how their minds experience language.”

They include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Nigerian artist Adeniyi Akingbade, Dutch graphic designer Christian Boer, San Francisco artist Adam Eli Feibelman, English writer and illustrator Sally Gardner, Marin artist and designer Martin Grasser, Philadelphia sculptor and neuroscience lecturer Rebecca Kamen, and London sculptural womenswear designer Kelsey Ann Kasom.

San Francisco production artist Michael Strickland comments on the exhibition: “I’ve been working professionally with graphic artists for decades, and most of the great ones are dyslexic. They comprehend the world more through visual symbols than letters.”

About 20% of the population has dyslexia of various forms, though many people go throughout their entire lives without a formal diagnosis. Dyslexia paints the world in different colors and tones for those who are affected by it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

SF-raised Asian American actor to lead Chinese New Year Parade

A San Francisco-raised Asian American actor's next role will be center-stage at one of The City's most famed celebrations. Rich Ting, who has appeared in films and shows like "The Man in the High Castle," "Lone Survivor," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Supergirl," on Wednesday was named the grand marshal for the upcoming 2023 Chinese New Year Parade. Ting, a fourth-generation Asian American, was born in Los Angeles but grew up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

Photographing San Francisco’s legendary 60s hippie scene

By the late 50s, the Beat Generation had transformed San Francisco’s North Beach into the hippest neighbourhood on earth. Embracing the ethos of sex, drugs, jazz, and Eastern philosophy, a coterie of artists, musicians, writers, and poets stood at the vanguard of the modern counterculture. As the community grew, they expanded their base, finding shelter in the quaint and affordable homes dotting the Haight-Ashbury district across town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Twitter to auction over 1K items from SF HQ. Here's what can be yours

Now’s your chance to own a piece of Twitter, in the form of an espresso machine. The social media giant is selling off office furniture, supplies, kitchen appliances, memorabilia and more from its San Francisco headquarters in an online auction that starts 7 a.m. Jan. 17 and ends 10 a.m. the next day. Bids start at $25 and go to $1,250 for more than 1,000 items from 850 lots. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why is San Francisco’s booster uptake so low this winter?

As COVID-19 ramps up yet again, an alarmingly low portion of San Franciscans are heeding the call to get the latest booster even though The City's rate is much higher than the rest of California and the nation. “The thing keeping me up at night is the low booster uptake rates. A lot of people are over COVID and think it will be mild, which is not necessarily true depending on where and who you are,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

123rd annual Christmas Bird Count returns to Bay Area

A heated competition is setting both sides of the Bay aflutter as the world's longest running citizen science project makes its annual return. Most people have no idea it's happening. The Christmas Bird Count, sponsored by the National Audubon Society and conducted entirely by volunteer labor, is a scientific survey that takes place from mid-December through the first five days of January. It is conducted throughout the entire Northern Hemisphere, but the Bay Area sees major participation every year. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Musk blames harsh reception at S.F. comedy show on 'unhinged leftists'

Billionaire Elon Musk is blaming his seemingly harsh reception at Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock's sold-out San Francisco comedy show on The City's "unhinged leftists." Chappelle brought the Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO on stage to a smattering of cheers and chorus of boos during the comedian's double-billed show with Rock at Chase Center on Sunday night, according to video captured at the performance. Although attendees were required to place...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass names first-ever executive director

John Caldon has joined Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free multi-day music festival and San Francisco staple, as its first-ever executive director. Caldon, who moved to The City in 2001, is currently the managing director of the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, one of the largest performing arts centers in the U.S. It is comprised of the War Memorial Opera House, Davies Symphony Hall and the Veterans Building. For the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

‘Too Short Way’ Unveiled in Star-Studded Event in Oakland

Saturday’s unveiling of “Too $hort Way” brought together celebrities, community leaders, a marching band and Too $hort himself. But the real star of the event was the city of Oakland. At 3 p.m. inside Fremont High School’s gymnasium, as the Pittsburg High School marching band performed a...
OAKLAND, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
GILROY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two horses to be sworn into San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police announced on Tuesday that the department is welcoming two new members of the equestrian variety. Two horses, Gus and Duke, will be sworn in as members of the San Francisco Police Department mounted unit at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Fred C. Egan Police Stables in Golden Gate Park, according to the SFPD. "This occasion marks a new beginning for these majestic animals as well as an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
passporttoeden.com

Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area

Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
San Francisco Examiner

December gallery guide: Judy Chicago, Gabriel Kasor, Eamon McGivern

Last week, I had a whirlwind art-filled day courtesy of San Francisco public transit. I started out in the Sunset, then rode Muni to Chinatown via the new Central Subway, stopping to admire the train line’s various art installations. After that, I cut a path through the Tenderloin, hopping on BART to top things off in the Mission. Here are the highlights of my day trip. "Knot Garden" “Knot Garden,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
839
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy