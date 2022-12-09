Read full article on original website
Related
People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree
It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
North West hung an Elf on the Shelf doll above her home's stove with signs saying 'Fire!' as a Christmas decoration for her brother Psalm
North West created personalized displays featuring Elves on the Shelf for each of her younger siblings, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Charlie Daniels’ Stunning Custom-Built Tour Bus Sells for $200,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A lavish tour bus that belonged to the late Charlie Daniels has sold for $200,000, and pictures show a luxury coach that served as a second home on wheels for the Country Music Hall of Famer. According to its online listing, Daniels' former Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994,...
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
Cat Caught Moving Christmas Decorations While Owner Sleeps in Funny Video
"He's stealing Christmas like the Grinch," one TikTok user wrote, while another commented, "He wants to decorate upstairs too."
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Elf on the Shelf Ball Pit Christmas Idea
This easy Elf on the Shelf ideas is a free printable ball pit that you can use to display Elf on the Shelf and use as a prop. Help The Elf on the Shelf count down the days until Christmas with this adorable and fun Elf ball pit!. EASY ELF...
Tanger Outlets Commerce to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Commerce is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Commerce The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Snoop On the Stoop Is Giving Elf On a Shelf a Run for Its Money This Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Everyone knows Elf on a Shelf. It’s singlehandedly the only reason why your kids stay on their best behavior during the holiday season. For those of you living under a rock, Elf on a Shelf acts as Santa’s little helper during the holidays. He’s a little toy doll parents set in different places throughout the home so kids know that he’s always watching, ensuring that kiddos are staying good enough to keep on the nice list. Essentially, it’s just a way to keep...
HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas
Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest
If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties. The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!
macaronikid.com
🎄Christmas Tree Farms and Where to get your Festive Decor🎄
Christmas trees and holiday decorations. Monday - Friday: 10am - 9pm, Saturday & Sunday: 9am - 9pm. Christmas Trees, wreaths, and tree accessories. Home delivery and contactless pick up available. Nutley. Monday - Saturday: 8am- 7pm; Sunday: 9am - 5pm. Cedar Grove. Christmas trees and residential home decoration available. 63...
macaronikid.com
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun THIS WEEKEND!
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun happening this weekend!. • Photo Opportunity with Santa (available before 10am only) • Small Coca-Cola bear/ornament (while supplies last) • Raffle Entry for Grand Prize Plush. Saturday Dec. 10th. Check-in 8:30 am. Only $12 / person. Tickets.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Keith Urban Concerned the Country Community Is Being ‘Ripped Apart’
Keith Urban is an important fixture in country music with four Grammy Awards, 18 No. 1 songs and countless other accolades, and he's proud to be part of what he calls the "tribe" of artists in country music. But he's concerned that tribe is being "ripped apart" right now during a time when people should be coming together.
hotelnewsme.com
BRIGHTEN UP YOUR CHRISTMAS WITH A MAGICAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AT FORM HOTEL
Kick off the festive season and get into the holiday spirit with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony at FORM Hotel Dubai on December 9th. Discover an enchanting evening filled with family fun and festive cheer as you partake in a wholesome festive tradition. Indulge in delicious refreshments while soaking in the cosy ambience promise to bring joyous splendour to your evening. Sing along to all your favourite Christmas classics while enjoying live performances from a choir. A special visit from Santa Claus is sure to be the highlight of the night.
Labrador's Awestruck Reaction to Christmas Lights Show Has Viewers in Tears
Milo's owner Kayla told Newsweek she took him to the Jones Beach Light show in Long Island, New York, as a puppy last year and "he loved it" so much they had to come back.
You could get paid $1,000 to watch Christmas movies — and get presents
What are the top Christmas movies? What are some popular Christmas movies? How to get paid to watch Christmas movies. Get paid to watch Christmas movies, eat Christmas food and get presents.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0