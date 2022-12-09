Lakers vs. 76ers: Stream, lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After winning the first two games of their six-game road trip, the Lakers dropped the last two and are looking to get back on track. Anthony Davis has missed most of their last two contest with flu-like symptoms, while LeBron James was out on Wednesday with ankle soreness.

Philly is starting to get healthy: James Harden has returned to action. However, it lost its first game with him back against the Houston Rockets, and it is on a three-game losing streak.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Dec. 9, 2022

Dec. 9, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet Live Stream:

Lakers vs. 76ers injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are probable. Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain) are out.

76ers: Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) is questionable. Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and Georges Niang (right foot soreness) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Lakers

G – Dennis Schroder

G – Lonnie Walker IV

C – Thomas Bryant

F – Austin Reaves

F – Juan Toscano-Anderson

76ers