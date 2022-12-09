ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers vs. 76ers: Stream, lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkF6f_0jdNpkGB00

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After winning the first two games of their six-game road trip, the Lakers dropped the last two and are looking to get back on track. Anthony Davis has missed most of their last two contest with flu-like symptoms, while LeBron James was out on Wednesday with ankle soreness.

Philly is starting to get healthy: James Harden has returned to action. However, it lost its first game with him back against the Houston Rockets, and it is on a three-game losing streak.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Dec. 9, 2022
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers vs. 76ers injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are probable. Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain) are out.

76ers: Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) is questionable. Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and Georges Niang (right foot soreness) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Lakers

  • G – Dennis Schroder
  • G – Lonnie Walker IV
  • C – Thomas Bryant
  • F – Austin Reaves
  • F – Juan Toscano-Anderson

76ers

  • G – De’Anthony Melton
  • G – James Harden
  • C – Joel Embiid
  • F – Tobias Harris
  • F – P.J. Tucker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Update: Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out for Warriors' upcoming road back-to-back

To start their upcoming six-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors will still be without a key player from the starting lineup. After missing the last three games due to a right adductor strain, Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for Golden State’s upcoming road back-to-back that is slated to start on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. After meeting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday, the Warriors will travel to play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brittney Griner immediately dunked while playing basketball for first time in nearly 10 months

After spending a horrifyingly long time in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner has finally returned home to the United States. The former WNBA champion was held in Russian captivity for nearly 300 days after Russian customs found vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but rumors of a prisoner swap proved to be accurate.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The Boston Celtics will continue their road trip on Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in LA. The Celtics will be looking to bounce back after dropping their last game to the Warriors as they look for their 9th win in their last 11 games with a win tonight. Meanwhile, the Clippers improved to 15-13 with a win over the Wizards on Saturday as they look for another one against one of the hottest teams in the league tonight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets coach John Lucas loves clutch scoring, ‘impeccable defense’ by Jalen Green

HOUSTON — Rockets guard Jalen Green was unhappy after last Thursday’s 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, a team that had lost 11 consecutive games and was not playing good basketball in recent weeks. Green and his teammates were coming into that game after a dramatic double-overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and there may have been something of an emotional letdown.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MNF

The New England Patriots will make the trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 on Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Patriots will look to bounce back after a 24-10 loss to the Bills and a win tonight could put them at 7-6 on the season and still fighting for a playoff spot. As for the Cardinals, they’re sitting at 4-8 this year and coming off a one-point loss to the Chargers last week as they look to rebound and get a win at home, which has been tough for them.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors vs. Celtics: Top photos from Klay Thompson's 34 point performance in NBA Finals rematch

Following back-to-back tough losses to the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz, things didn’t get any easier for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. After meeting in June to decide the 2022 championship, the Warriors welcomed the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics to San Francisco’s Chase Center for their first regular season rematch of the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets' Peyton Watson puts up second double-double in G League

Denver Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson on Monday registered his second double-double of the season on assignment in the NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Gold. Watson finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in the 89-83 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce at home. He went 8-of-20 from the field in 37 minutes of work in his eighth assignment game with the Gold.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nikola Jovic registers first double-digit-scoring game in G League

Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic reached a season-high in scoring Monday on assignment in the NBA G League to help the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a win over the Grand Rapids Gold. Jovic produced 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 89-83 win on the road. He struggled to shoot a bit from the field, converting 4-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range, in 39 minutes of action.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans saw the fourth down call work on film against the Cowboys

The most bizarre call of the Houston Texans’ 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was the fourth-and-goal run from the 3-yard line. Quarterback Jeff Driskel took the run-pass option and cut it inside for a 1-yard gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. Houston still had a 23-20 lead with 3:21 to go in the game, but Dallas marched 98 yards in 11 plays to score the go-ahead touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sign veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

The Cowboys have signed an experienced wide receiver with Pro Bowl pelts on the wall. But it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas announced the signing of 10-year veteran T.Y. Hilton on Monday. Hilton is a former third-round draft pick who played for the Indianapolis Colts for ten seasons, has been named to four Pro Bowls, and led the league in receiving yards in 2016.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travon Walker got an MRI on his injured ankle Monday

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker got an MRI on his injured ankle, according to coach Doug Pederson. Pederson said Monday afternoon that he hadn’t yet received the results of the test, so he didn’t have an update on Walker. The first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft exited the Jaguars’ 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans in the second half and was ruled questionable to return.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy