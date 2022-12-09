Read full article on original website
How To Stop Crime in the Crossroads This Holiday Season
Christmas is a time for love and laughter. Sadly, Christmas is also a time when criminals see an opportunity to strike. Officer John Turner is a member of the Victoria Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit (and good friend of us here at Townsquare Media Victoria) and he gave us this advice...
City of Victoria Holiday Closings and Trash Schedules
Happy Holidays! That means a lot of stuff is shutting down...here's a list from the City of Victoria... All nonemergency City of Victoria offices will close Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Offices also will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
New Target Shopping Cart Design is Popping Up in Texas
I know we have a lot of Target fans out there so this one is for you Target nation. It appears that the new shopping cart style has emerged in is already being used in Texas. The new basket features two cup holders, a bigger space for a child, and a super smooth ride. Target Nation's reaction is mixed about the new design on the Instagram feed and some of the comments are hilarious. . Thanks to Instagram user: targetfanatic, we get a first look at these carts that were spotted at a Katy Target. Be sure you check out some of the comments below. I also reached out to Target in Victoria and they say these baskets will eventually make it down to Victoria in the future.
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Heartwarming Texas Christmas Tradition With HEB Feast of Sharing
It truly is better to give than to receive. I mean just look at that smile, even with one of them wearing a mask. H.E.B. welcomes you to become a part of one of their most heartwarming Christmas traditions, Feast of Sharing, December 16th, brought to you by Meals on Wheels South Texas, sponsored by H.E.B.
Dog Park to Finally Break Ground and the Latest on the Duck Pond
First of all, let's start out with the duck pond. It is so nice to have construction and renovations well underway for the Duck Pond. The latest information after speaking with the Parks and Rec Department the tentative opening date for the new duck pond is the Summer of 2023!
Free Ice Skating to Benefit St. Jude: Donations Welcome Here
Make plans to bring your family to downtown Victoria for a day to remember. Like nothing we've seen in Victoria before, it's a FREE ice skating experience to benefit St.Jude Research Center. It's St. Jude's Winter Wonderland, at De Leon Plaza on December 18th from 10 am to 7 pm.
TikTok Video Shows Teen Perspective of What it is Like Growing Up in Victoria
So many random videos pop up on my social feed; some are awesome because they have to do with our hometown! TikTok user kaylinskyeee posted a video that starts out the Victoria, Texas I grew up in.. She shares many pictures that bring back so many memories. This is an awesome look at how our younger generation remembers Victoria. The last one I almost forgot about! At least 90% of all Victorians should get all of these references.
Family Fun With the Victoria Public Library’s Gingerbread House Workshop
With the Holidays upon us, there are so many great community events going on and here is another great example. The Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, giving local kids a chance to decorate their own unique gingerbread houses and collect other festive goodies to take home.
Triple-Stabbing Suspect Charged With Murder and Aggravated Assault
It seems like the last few weeks in Victoria have been active with crime and some of them have been very serious! Yesterday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers contacted the suspect and...
