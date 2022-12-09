Read full article on original website
Christopher David Fuller
Christopher David Fuller, 39, of Elnora, Indiana, went to Heaven, with loved ones by his side, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Evansville, Indiana. He was born on February 21, 1983, in Bloomington, Indiana to William ‘Bill’ and Connie (Hostetter) Fuller. Christopher was a member of the Elnora...
Tracy William Moore
Tracy William Moore, 59, of Loogootee, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence. Born March 18, 1963 in Princeton, Indiana, he was the son of Clarence William and Alice Viola (Hillman) Moore. He married Brenda Lee Keys on February 16, 1991, and she survives. Tracy was a...
Julia A. Beasley
Julia A. Beasley, 97, passed from this life peacefully with family by her side, at Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was born on January 3, 1925, in Elnora, Indiana, to James A. and Helen (Long) Brown. Julia married Robert W. Beasley on September 23, 1945.
Melvin R. Paulus
Melvin R. Paulus, 87, of Odon, Indiana went to Heaven with his loving family by his side, at home, on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935, in Phillipsburg, Ohio to Raymond and Vesta (Hoke) Paulus. Melvin married the love of his life, Gladys J. (Myers) Paulus, of 66 years on August 22, 1954.
Beverly “Kay” Godfrey
Beverly “Kay” Godfrey, 74, arrived in her final and heavenly home on Friday, December 16, 2022. Beverly was born on March 9, 1948 in Washington to the late Pollyanna Enlow Perkins Seals and Don Meredith Perkins. After completing high school, Kay obtained her nursing degree from Vincennes University....
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder, 85, passed away at 4:45 am on December 15, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Dick was born on April 1, 1937 in Bicknell, IN and is the son of Roscoe and Hilda (Grabbe) Schroeder. Dick married Marilyn Strange on August 9, 1959 and they celebrated sixty three years of marriage.
WHS Larry Cochren Elected to IHSAA Board of Directors
Washington Community Schools is proud to announce that Larry Cochren has been elected to the IHSAA Board of Directors. Cochren will begin his 3-year term on July 1st, 2023. The Board of Directors consists of 19 elected officials who represent member schools in all 3 districts of the state.
Christmas Lights Are on at Washington High School
This year’s Christmas lights are up on the north side of Washington High School. Students in Matt Riney’s Computer Science classes, with the help of several others, have worked to brighten up the school again this year. Riney tells us when you can view the light display…. Riney...
Indiana State Police Recruit Graduation
The 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. The 11 new State Police officers, including Gage Cummings of Petersburg who will be assigned to the Evansville District finished 23 weeks of intense training which totaled more than 1,100 hours. The new...
Loogootee Received $225 Thousand in READI Funds
The city of Loogootee received some exciting news as they learned they will be given $225 thousand in READI funds. The funding will be used for a downtown park and pavilion in Loogootee. The Indiana Uplands READI funds are used to enhance quality of place and innovation in communities, and...
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)
Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
Unintentional Shooting Death in Greene County
An unintentional shooting resulting in death occurred on Saturday, December 17th, at approximately 1:30 p.m. near Strauser Rd. in Greene County. While unloading firearms to clean, a 16-year-old juvenile accidentally discharged one round from a semi-automatic handgun. Bryar Laws was struck once and succumbed to his wounds at IU Health in Bloomington. This investigation is ongoing.
Suspect Arrested in the Shooting Death of Knox Co. 2-Year-Old
On Wednesday, 11-09-2022, at approximately 11:17 a.m., officers responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased. On 12-16-2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department located Triston Kelley and placed him under arrest. Kelley had an active arrest warrant through Knox County, IN, for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, stemming from this incident.
