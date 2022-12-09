Read full article on original website
Related
'Self-Obsessed Narcissism': Princess Diana's Butler Calls On King Charles III To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles Over Netflix Docuseries
Princess Diana's former butler said King Charles III should not tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out against the royal family, suggesting he strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. Paul Burrell chatted with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing his thoughts about the couple's explosive six-episode Netflix docuseries which explores the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their full-time senior roles.Volume I is set to be released on December 8 and Volume II will...
Prince Harry said the royal family were 'surprised a ginger could land such a beautiful woman' after meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry also said his family's judgment was clouded by the fact that Meghan Markle was a Hollywood actress and they thought it wouldn't last.
Prince Harry Should Have "Ripped Up" His Netflix Contract to Reconcile With King Charles, Royal Expert Says
Something tells me this was unlikely to happen.
Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume...
Elite Daily
Um, Meghan Wasn't Allowed To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding
The third episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series, Harry & Meghan, featured a surprise guest: Meghan’s niece, Ashleigh Hale, who also happens to be the daughter of Meghan’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle. The Duchess of Sussex isn’t on speaking terms with Samantha, so you might be curious about who Meghan’s niece is and why she was asked to be on the show. Here’s everything you should know about Hale and her relationship with Meghan.
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Gayle King Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries: ‘It’s Not a Reality Show’
Shutterstock On their side. Gayle King weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries — and it turns out the broadcast journalist has plans to tune in. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, December 8, the host, 54, joked about the 41-year-old former actress' […]
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary director quit after 'sticky moments' over filming disagreements
The first director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary reportedly left the project due to creative differences with the couple
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
Prince Harry’s Friends Are Apparently “Concerned” About Him
Research for his memoir, Spare, has taken him back to “some of the darker moments in his life.”
'Here We Go Again': Royal Family IGNORES Turmoil Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries
The Royal Family is planning to stay mum and ignore the turmoil when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are said to be "wearied" by the constant explosive revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading to a sense of "here we go again" in the palace.Insiders claim there is "mounting frustration and exhaustion" because they want the lingering tension with Harry and Meghan to come to an end, alleging they are opting for a "business as usual approach" this time around with the...
Prince Harry speaks of ‘suffering’ of women marrying into royal family
‘We know the full truth,’ Harry’s voiceover says in trailer for his and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry’s Subtle Body Language Signal in New Netflix Trailer Shows He’s ‘Uncomfortable’ About Leaving Royal Family, Expert Says
A body language expert analyzed the newest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix trailer and pointed out Harry's gestures and facial expressions.
Despite Family Tensions, Prince William and Princess Catherine Will Reportedly Still Send Archie and Lili Christmas Presents
The adults, however, will not be exchanging gifts.
‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.Viewers are able to watch the first volume, which was released at 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The...
What to Stream This Weekend: 'Harry & Meghan,' 'Jersey Shore' Spin-Off & 'Home Alone 3'
"Harry & Meghan Vol. I - NetflixPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DrisocollThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing their side of the story (for the third time) in a new documentary series. Volume I of the two-volume series is streaming on Netflix on Thursday and will follow what led the pair to step away from the royal family. Friends, family, and royal historians also join the series to share their observations of the claims of sabotage and racism that the couple faced with Harry noting that his wife was in a similar position as his late mother Diana...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0