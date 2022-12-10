ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Husband of missing Bucks County woman Elizabeth Capaldi taken into custody

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

The husband of Elizabeth Capaldi, a Bucks County woman who has been missing for nearly two months, has been taken into custody, sources tell Action News.

Stephen Capaldi was taken into custody on Thursday night and is cooperating with investigators, sources say. So far he has not been charged with a crime.

DA Weintraub says from everything they've gathered, something isn't adding up, hence why they're asking for the public's help.

Detectives were investigating two scenes on Friday afternoon.

One is at Capaldi's home in Sellersville, Pa. near the intersection of High and East Church streets.

Crime scene tape and a mobile command unit could be seen in front of the home.

Behind the home, a white car was being loaded onto a flatbed truck.

Chopper 6 was over the Sellersville, Pa. home of Elizabeth Capaldi on Friday.

Chopper 6 was over the Sellersville, Pa. home of Elizabeth Capaldi on Friday.

The revelations are heartbreaking for so many including Alisia Real.

"I just felt for her and just wanted to do something," said Real.

Real helped organize a group who searched for Capaldi because she felt it was the right thing to do.

"We ran coordinated grid searches to try and find her. We printed out all the flyers and put them everywhere," said Real.

Meanwhile, investigators were also searching near Philadelphia International Airport where, sources say, part of a body was discovered.

It's not yet known if the remains are those of Elizabeth Capaldi.

The district attorney's office has not commented on these developments.

During a news conference in late October , D.A. Matt Weintrub said Capaldi's husband was the last person known to have seen her. He added that Capaldi's car, car keys and cell phone were left at home.

However, her wallet was missing.

Capaldi's adult daughter reported her missing after losing touch with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.

6abc Action News

